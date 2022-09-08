Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Europa Conference League Group D game was supposed to kick-off at 17:45 BST

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Nice and Cologne after Thursday's Europa Conference League tie in France was delayed because of violent clashes between rival supporters.

Fans fought in the stands of Nice's Allianz Riviera, with flares thrown.

Police intervened to end the trouble and the game kicked off at 18:40 BST, 55 minutes after it was originally scheduled to begin.

The game finished as a 1-1 draw.