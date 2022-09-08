Nice v Cologne: Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings after fan violence
Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Nice and Cologne after Thursday's Europa Conference League tie in France was delayed because of violent clashes between rival supporters.
Fans fought in the stands of Nice's Allianz Riviera, with flares thrown.
Police intervened to end the trouble and the game kicked off at 18:40 BST, 55 minutes after it was originally scheduled to begin.
The game finished as a 1-1 draw.
Both sides have been charged for crowd disturbances, throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks, while additional charges filed against Nice include those relating to "screening and searching of spectators", "identification of persons responsible", "security personnel", "blocking of public passageways" and "limitation of spectator movement".