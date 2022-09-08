Last updated on .From the section Scottish

All professional football matches in Scotland have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Scottish Football Association announcement follows a similar decision by the Premier League and English Football League.

There was a full programme of fixtures due in the SPFL.

The decision also covers the Scottish Women's Premier League and Highland and Lowland Leagues.

The Scottish Junior Football Association had already postponed its weekend programme, while Friday's Scottish Championship game between Cove Rangers and Dundee was called off on Thursday.

Also on Friday, play at golf's PGA Championship was called off, along with all British horse racing and cricket's Test between England and South Africa.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The government's national mourning guidance advised that cancelling fixtures was not obligatory, leaving the decision up to individual sports.

