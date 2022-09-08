Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jess Fishlock scored two goals for Wales in a 3-1 victory over Scotland in February's Pinatar Cup

Wales and Scotland will learn their opponents on Friday after securing spots in the World Cup qualifying play-off draw taking place at 12:30 BST.

The Uefa play-offs will decide two automatic qualifiers and one to play in inter-confederation play-offs.

Wales secured second place in their group with Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Slovenia and are potentially two wins from their first ever World Cup finals.

Scotland were runners-up to Spain in Group B.

They prepared for the play-offs with a six-goal thrashing of the Faroe Islands in their final qualifier.

The two UK countries join seven other second-placed teams in the European play-offs.

The best three - Iceland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland - go straight into one-legged play-off finals which take place on 11 October.

Wales and Scotland would have to win a one-legged semi-final on 6 October against either Belgium, Portugal, Austria or Bosnia-Herzegovina for the right to face one of the top three sides.

Draws for both rounds will be made on Friday, with sides drawn first playing the one-off games at home.

The two best-ranked final winners - based on performance in their qualifying groups and the play-off finals - will head to the World Cup, with the third victorious side going into the inter-confederation play-offs, which take place next February in New Zealand.

Those play-offs will feature 10 teams divided into three paths, with three World Cup spots on offer.

The third-ranked European play-off winner will join Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Paraguay and Papua New Guinea.

Manager Gemma Grainger believes Wales' potential path to Australia and New Zealand is as difficult as they come but says they are prepared to do it the hard way.

Scotland reached their first World Cup finals in 2019 but missed out on this summer's European Championship finals after finishing behind Finland and Portugal in their qualifying group.

Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa, who succeeded Shelley Kerr for the current campaign, believes his squad has "incredible potential" and is capable of "going up another level".

According to Fifa's world rankings, Belgium, in 19th, are the strongest team Wales, currently 30th, and Scotland, 23rd, could face in the play-off semi-finals.

Austria are ranked 20th, Portugal 27th and Bosnia-Herzegovina 63rd.

World Cup play-offs - how do they work?