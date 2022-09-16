Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa1SouthamptonSouthampton0

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Steven Gerrard praises side after 'big victory'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Villa Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jacob Ramsey
Jacob Ramsey scored his first goal of the season in Aston Villa's win over Southampton

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said his side's scrappy win over Southampton at Villa Park was a "big victory".

Villa secured only their second Premier League win of the season as Jacob Ramsey scored the only goal of the game, and Gerrard said his side reacted to the criticism they had faced.

"It wasn't pretty or stylish but, with where we were in the league, we knew we had to do it in a pragmatic way," said Gerrard.

"I'm really proud of the boys' effort, application and commitment. We played better than we did last time. In football, you have to grind and fight and be committed and we worked hard today.

"We will get better in terms of style and possession and that will come but tonight was about the points."

Gerrard's side have made an indifferent start to the campaign but they were able to build on the battling draw against Manchester City with a deserved victory.

He added: "We had to back up our performance against Manchester City and there were a lot of eyes on us from the TV but we did it.

"Maybe we tried to force it a bit tonight but as we move up the table, maybe that's when the pretty stuff will come. It has been a tough period but I've wanted to step forward and protect my players.

"I've tried to fight and move up this table. We have accepted a lot of criticism and it's about reacting and that is what we have done tonight."

Villa made nearly all the running in a game desperately short on quality and Ramsey broke the deadlock four minutes before the break after Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu turned Ollie Watkins' header on to the bar.

Southampton were far too timid and barely offered a threat all night, allowing Villa to close out an important triumph, their first since the second league game of the season against Everton, in comfort.

Villa grind out vital win

The pretty stuff will come - Gerrard on 'pragmatic' win

Aston Villa managerGerrard turned to his backroom staff with fists clenched at the final whistle. It was a signal of just how much he and his team needed this win.

It was, to be brutally honest, a dreadful game lacking in quality, but Gerrard will not care as Villa will take wins any way they can get them at the moment after a poor start to the season led to discontent among their supporters and scrutiny of the manager.

Villa started to rebuild when they took a point off Premier League champions Manchester City in their last home game, making further progress here with a win essential.

The winning goal from Ramsey was scrappy, totally befitting such a poor game, and was more than enough to see off Southampton, who hardly gave Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez an anxious moment all night, with Tyrone Mings dealing easily with any rare aerial threat.

It was not pleasing on the eye but Villa fully merited the win which will put Gerrard, his players and the club in a much more optimistic frame of mind heading into the international break.

Tame Saints get what they deserve

Villa match did not have much to do with football - Hasenhuttl

Southampton's timid approach should mean they reflect on this defeat at Aston Villa as an opportunity missed.

Villa's confidence would have still been fragile after their recent struggles, despite that good result against Manchester City, and an early goal - or even some early concerted pressure - could have played on nerves in the home crowd.

Instead, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side allowed Villa to set the tempo as their captain John McGinn crunched into some early challenges and Philippe Coutinho offered up occasional moments of class while Saints struggled for any rhythm.

Che Adams and Adam Armstrong hardly got a look in as Southampton barely created even half chances, the visitors' lack of attacking ambition and intent costing them dearly as the game was won by that one moment near the end of the first half.

Hasenhuttl's Southampton sides pride themselves on energy and intensity but there was precious little on show here on a night they will want to quickly forget.

Player of the match

BuendíaEmiliano Buendía

with an average of 6.76

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    6.76

  2. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    6.46

  3. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.39

  4. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    6.15

  5. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    6.14

  6. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.11

  7. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.10

  8. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    5.98

  9. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.96

  10. Squad number9Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    5.96

  11. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.94

  12. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.85

  13. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    5.74

  14. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.69

  15. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.65

Southampton

  1. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    5.87

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    5.83

  3. Squad number31Player nameBazunu
    Average rating

    5.69

  4. Squad number37Player nameBella-Kotchap
    Average rating

    5.61

  5. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    5.59

  6. Squad number7Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    5.31

  7. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.28

  8. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    5.24

  9. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    5.22

  10. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.15

  11. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    5.12

  12. Squad number28Player nameJuan Larios
    Average rating

    5.11

  13. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    5.10

  14. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    4.83

  15. Squad number23Player nameEdozie
    Average rating

    4.30

  16. Squad number18Player nameMara
    Average rating

    4.23

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Martínez
  • 18YoungBooked at 90mins
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 27Digne
  • 41J RamseyBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDendonckerat 67'minutes
  • 44KamaraSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 44'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 31BaileySubstituted forBuendíaat 67'minutes
  • 23CoutinhoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forIngsat 84'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 8Sanson
  • 9Ings
  • 10Buendía
  • 16Chambers
  • 17Augustinsson
  • 19Nakamba
  • 25Olsen
  • 32Dendoncker

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 37Bella-Kotchap
  • 22Salisu
  • 15PerraudSubstituted forLarios Lópezat 45'minutes
  • 27DialloSubstituted forAriboat 45'minutes
  • 8Ward-ProwseBooked at 82mins
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forEdozieat 79'minutes
  • 19Djenepo
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forS Armstrongat 71'minutes
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forMaraat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 4Lyanco
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 7Aribo
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Mara
  • 23Edozie
  • 28Larios López
  • 32Walcott
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
40,758

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Southampton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Southampton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  5. Post update

    Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ollie Watkins.

  8. Booking

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Young (Aston Villa).

  10. Post update

    Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa).

  12. Post update

    Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Young (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Danny Ings replaces Philippe Coutinho.

  15. Booking

    James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Samuel Edozie replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sékou Mara (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6501147715
2Man City64202061414
3Tottenham6420125714
4Brighton6411115613
5Man Utd640288012
6Fulham73221211111
7Chelsea631289-110
8Liverpool623115699
9Brentford623115969
10Leeds6222101008
11Newcastle61417617
12Southampton7214711-47
13Aston Villa7214610-47
14Bournemouth6213518-137
15Wolves613234-16
16Crystal Palace613279-26
17Everton604246-24
18West Ham611438-54
19Nottm Forest7115617-114
20Leicester6015816-81
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport