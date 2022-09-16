Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead struck twice as Arsenal made it nine wins out of nine against Brighton

Beth Mead scored twice as Arsenal began their Women's Super League campaign with a dominant win against Brighton at a sold-out Meadow Park.

Captain Kim Little and forward Stina Blackstenius struck either side of the break before Mead took the tally up to four.

The Euro 2022 top scorer became the leading goalscorer in WSL opening-day history with two clinical finishes in 21 second-half minutes to seal a confident victory for the Gunners.

Brighton were reduced to 10 players in the seventh minute as Emma Kullberg was sent off for bringing Blackstenius down when the Sweden international was through on goal.

In the season opener for both sides following the postponement of the first round of WSL fixtures to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Mead's resumption of her prolific form added incisiveness to an assured performance as Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall targets the title for a side who finished a point behind champions Chelsea in 2021-22.

Much-changed Brighton performed creditably, coming close to an equaliser with the scoreline at 1-0 through fine chances for Elisabeth Terland and Katie Robinson.