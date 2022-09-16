Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Arsenal 4-0 Brighton: Beth Mead scores twice as Gunners begin WSL season with comfortable win

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mead
Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead struck twice as Arsenal made it nine wins out of nine against Brighton

Beth Mead scored twice as Arsenal began their Women's Super League campaign with a dominant win against Brighton at a sold-out Meadow Park.

Captain Kim Little and forward Stina Blackstenius struck either side of the break before Mead took the tally up to four.

The Euro 2022 top scorer became the leading goalscorer in WSL opening-day history with two clinical finishes in 21 second-half minutes to seal a confident victory for the Gunners.

Brighton were reduced to 10 players in the seventh minute as Emma Kullberg was sent off for bringing Blackstenius down when the Sweden international was through on goal.

In the season opener for both sides following the postponement of the first round of WSL fixtures to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Mead's resumption of her prolific form added incisiveness to an assured performance as Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall targets the title for a side who finished a point behind champions Chelsea in 2021-22.

Much-changed Brighton performed creditably, coming close to an equaliser with the scoreline at 1-0 through fine chances for Elisabeth Terland and Katie Robinson.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 6WilliamsonSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 83'minutes
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 15McCabe
  • 13WältiSubstituted forMaanumat 77'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 9Mead
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 77'minutes
  • 19FoordBooked at 59minsSubstituted forCatleyat 64'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forHurtigat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Fox
  • 20Williams
  • 16KullbergBooked at 7mins
  • 3Pattinson
  • 12BanceSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
  • 10OlmeSubstituted forFergusonat 86'minutes
  • 9Lee
  • 7Sarri
  • 11Terland
  • 15Green

Substitutes

  • 14Park
  • 22Robinson
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Lisa Benn
Attendance:
3,238

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home38
Away3
Shots on Target
Home14
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lina Hurtig.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  9. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Chelsea Ferguson replaces Julia Olme.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lina Hurtig.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Kim Little tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy replaces Leah Williamson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11004043
2Aston Villa Women00000000
3Chelsea Women00000000
4Everton Women00000000
5Leicester City Women00000000
6Liverpool Women00000000
7Man City Women00000000
8Man Utd Women00000000
9Reading Women00000000
10Tottenham Women00000000
11West Ham Women00000000
12Brighton Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport