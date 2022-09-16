Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Beth Mead scored twice as Arsenal began their Women's Super League campaign with a dominant win against Brighton at a sold-out Meadow Park.
Captain Kim Little and forward Stina Blackstenius struck either side of the break before Mead took the tally up to four.
The Euro 2022 top scorer became the leading goalscorer in WSL opening-day history with two clinical finishes in 21 second-half minutes to seal a confident victory for the Gunners.
Brighton were reduced to 10 players in the seventh minute as Emma Kullberg was sent off for bringing Blackstenius down when the Sweden international was through on goal.
In the season opener for both sides following the postponement of the first round of WSL fixtures to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Mead's resumption of her prolific form added incisiveness to an assured performance as Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall targets the title for a side who finished a point behind champions Chelsea in 2021-22.
Much-changed Brighton performed creditably, coming close to an equaliser with the scoreline at 1-0 through fine chances for Elisabeth Terland and Katie Robinson.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 6WilliamsonSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 83'minutes
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 15McCabe
- 13WältiSubstituted forMaanumat 77'minutes
- 10Little
- 9Mead
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 77'minutes
- 19FoordBooked at 59minsSubstituted forCatleyat 64'minutes
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forHurtigat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 2Fox
- 20Williams
- 16KullbergBooked at 7mins
- 3Pattinson
- 12BanceSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
- 10OlmeSubstituted forFergusonat 86'minutes
- 9Lee
- 7Sarri
- 11Terland
- 15Green
Substitutes
- 14Park
- 22Robinson
- 23Jarvis
- 24Ferguson
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
- Attendance:
- 3,238
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home38
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lina Hurtig.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Chelsea Ferguson replaces Julia Olme.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lina Hurtig.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Kim Little tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy replaces Leah Williamson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.