The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women19:30Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Arsenal v Brighton

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 6Williamson
  • 26Wienroither
  • 15McCabe
  • 13Wälti
  • 10Little
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Fox
  • 20Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 3Pattinson
  • 11Terland
  • 9Lee
  • 10Zigiotti Olme
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 7Sarri

Substitutes

  • 14Park
  • 22Robinson
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Friday 16th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women00000000
2Aston Villa Women00000000
3Brighton Women00000000
4Chelsea Women00000000
5Everton Women00000000
6Leicester City Women00000000
7Liverpool Women00000000
8Man City Women00000000
9Man Utd Women00000000
10Reading Women00000000
11Tottenham Women00000000
12West Ham Women00000000
View full The FA Women's Super League table

