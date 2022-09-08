Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Yui Hasegawa scored for former club West Ham in their 2-0 win over Manchester City in October 2021

Manchester City have signed Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa from West Ham on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old scored twice in 17 appearances for the Hammers after joining from AC Milan in August 2021.

Five-time Japanese champion Hasegawa called a move to City a "big dream".

"When I played against City last season, I really liked the team's playing style — so when I got this opportunity, I immediately wanted to join the club," she said.

"People see me as an attacking player but I also want to be known for my defending and unpredictability.

"I may be small but I am strong — and I want to show that.

"I'd like to create as many goals and assists as possible for the team this season to help us to hopefully enjoy a lot of success."

City boss Gareth Taylor said he had long admired the "very gifted" attacking midfielder.

"We're very much looking forward to working with Yui over the coming seasons and seeing her make her mark in a Manchester City shirt," he added.