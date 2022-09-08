Close menu
Europa Conference League
NiceNice0Köln1. FC Köln1

Nice v Cologne delayed because of fan violence

Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Europa Conference League Group D game was supposed to kick-off at 17:45 BST

Kick-off was delayed in the Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne because of violent clashes between rival supporters.

Fans fought in the stands of Nice's Allianz Riviera, with flares thrown.

Police intervened to end the trouble but the players had not started warming up shortly before the scheduled start time of 17:45 BST.

The game eventually got under way at 18:40 BST after there were no further incidents.

"[We] condemn every form of violence in the strongest possible terms," they said in tweet.external-link "We stand for a sporting, fair and respectful behaviour with one another.

"We apologise to all the peaceful fans who had made it a football festival up until this point."

Cologne captain Jonas Hector had addressed the crowd through the PA system and called for calm.

"We really want to play the game with you. We also want that game to take place. But we have to say that we do not like to see this," he said.

"We worked hard last year and in the play-off. And we would very much like to do this with you and we ask you to keep calm and support us as much as possible."

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 4-4-2

  • 90Bulka
  • 23Lotomba
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 15Bryan
  • 28BoudaouiBooked at 38mins
  • 21Beka Beka
  • 19Thuram
  • 10Diop
  • 24Laborde
  • 7Delort

Substitutes

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 5Bech Sørensen
  • 8Rosario
  • 14Brahimi
  • 18Ilie
  • 26Bard
  • 29Pépé
  • 33Mendy
  • 42Viti
  • 77Boulhendi

Köln

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 20Schwäbe
  • 17Schindler
  • 15Kilian
  • 4Hübers
  • 14Hector
  • 28Skhiri
  • 7Ljubicic
  • 11Kainz
  • 18Duda
  • 21Tigges
  • 29Thielmann

Substitutes

  • 1Horn
  • 3Pedersen
  • 5Soldo
  • 6Martel
  • 8Huseinbasic
  • 23Adamyan
  • 25Lemperle
  • 33Dietz
  • 37Maina
  • 40Urbig
  • 45Schwirten
  • 48Strauch
Referee:
Luís Godinho

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamKöln
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Nice 0, 1. FC Köln 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln).

  3. Post update

    Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Dante.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Timo Hübers (1. FC Köln).

  6. Post update

    Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Jonas Hector tries a through ball, but Steffen Tigges is caught offside.

  8. Booking

    Hicham Boudaoui (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hicham Boudaoui (Nice).

  11. Post update

    Luca Kilian (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andy Delort (Nice).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Schindler.

  14. Post update

    Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Beka Beka (Nice).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Delort (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gaëtan Laborde with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Florian Kainz.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Florian Kainz.

  19. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Jan Thielmann is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln).

