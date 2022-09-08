Nice v Cologne delayed because of fan violence

First Half ends, Nice 0, 1. FC Köln 1.
Kick-off was delayed in the Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne because of violent clashes between rival supporters.
Fans fought in the stands of Nice's Allianz Riviera, with flares thrown.
Police intervened to end the trouble but the players had not started warming up shortly before the scheduled start time of 17:45 BST.
The game eventually got under way at 18:40 BST after there were no further incidents.
"[We] condemn every form of violence in the strongest possible terms," they said in tweet. "We stand for a sporting, fair and respectful behaviour with one another.
"We apologise to all the peaceful fans who had made it a football festival up until this point."
Cologne captain Jonas Hector had addressed the crowd through the PA system and called for calm.
"We really want to play the game with you. We also want that game to take place. But we have to say that we do not like to see this," he said.
"We worked hard last year and in the play-off. And we would very much like to do this with you and we ask you to keep calm and support us as much as possible."
Line-ups
Nice
Formation 4-4-2
- 90Bulka
- 23Lotomba
- 25Todibo
- 4Costa Santos
- 15Bryan
- 28BoudaouiBooked at 38mins
- 21Beka Beka
- 19Thuram
- 10Diop
- 24Laborde
- 7Delort
Substitutes
- 1Schmeichel
- 5Bech Sørensen
- 8Rosario
- 14Brahimi
- 18Ilie
- 26Bard
- 29Pépé
- 33Mendy
- 42Viti
- 77Boulhendi
Köln
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 20Schwäbe
- 17Schindler
- 15Kilian
- 4Hübers
- 14Hector
- 28Skhiri
- 7Ljubicic
- 11Kainz
- 18Duda
- 21Tigges
- 29Thielmann
Substitutes
- 1Horn
- 3Pedersen
- 5Soldo
- 6Martel
- 8Huseinbasic
- 23Adamyan
- 25Lemperle
- 33Dietz
- 37Maina
- 40Urbig
- 45Schwirten
- 48Strauch
- Referee:
- Luís Godinho
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln).
Post update
Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Dante.
Post update
Foul by Timo Hübers (1. FC Köln).
Post update
Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Jonas Hector tries a through ball, but Steffen Tigges is caught offside.
Booking
Hicham Boudaoui (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hicham Boudaoui (Nice).
Post update
Luca Kilian (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Delort (Nice).
Post update
Attempt saved. Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Schindler.
Post update
Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Beka Beka (Nice).
Post update
Attempt saved. Andy Delort (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gaëtan Laborde with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Florian Kainz.
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Florian Kainz.
Post update
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Jan Thielmann is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln).