Paul Hurst replaced Ian Holloway as Grimsby boss in December 2020

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig have extended their deals with the League Two side.

The pair returned to the club for a second spell in December 2020.

They were unable to stop them from being relegated that season but led them back to the English Football League at the first attempt in 2021-22.

"We are delighted to sign new deals and looking forward to continuing to help the club progress, both on and off the pitch," Hurst told the club website. external-link

The Mariners have not disclosed the length of deals the pair have signed.

Hurst, 47, initially took over at Blundell Park alongside Rob Scott in March 2011.

Scott left in September 2013 and Hurst went on to lead the club to promotion from the National League in May 2016.

He left to take over at Shrewsbury that October, before having brief spells at both Ipswich and Scunthorpe.