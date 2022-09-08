Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen are without a win against Rangers in the last 11 meetings

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Rangers Venue: Pittodrie Date: Saturday, 10 September Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:30

Jim Goodwin has urged his Aberdeen players to "get after" Rangers in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match.

The Ibrox side are coming off the back of successive 4-0 defeats by Celtic and Ajax.

Goodwin's Dons are three points behind Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men in the Scottish Premiership after six games.

"I want us to go and impose our game on Rangers, not worry too much about them," said Goodwin.

"We respect them, we know the qualities that they have. We know the players that they have in the forward areas that can cause you problems.

"I've got players in the forward areas that can cause them problems. I don't want us to be passive, I don't want us to show them too much respect.

"I want us to be aggressive with them, get after them from the first minute, put them on the back foot and really create an electric atmosphere in Pittodrie."

'We have to get in their faces'

Aberdeen last beat Rangers in a 2019 Scottish Cup tie in Glasgow but the sides drew twice last term.

And Goodwin does not believe Rangers' recent travails enhances his team's prospects.

"I don't think it makes it easier," he explained. "I would imagine confidence is a little bit low for the Rangers players.

"We have to get in their faces from that first whistle. Hopefully, there's a bit of fatigue on their part, mentally and physically and hopefully we can use that to our advantage.

"We have been a team that's very much been on the front foot. We have been pressing teams high up the pitch.

"We can't afford any stupid yellow cards or red cards early doors."