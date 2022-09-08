Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kirsty Hanson scored once in 17 WSL appearances for Manchester United in 2021/22 and has been capped 12 times by Scotland

Scotland forward Kirsty Hanson has joined Aston Villa from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

Hanson was a youth team player at United before joining the newly-formed women's club in 2018, helping them win promotion to the WSL in her first term.

"I'm really excited to see what the team can achieve," said Hanson.

"I really enjoyed my first training session. It's such a nice group of players. We could do really well this season."

Hanson, 24, signed a new contract at United in 2021 to keep her at the club until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The former Doncaster Rovers Belles and Sheffield FC striker is manager Carla Ward's eighth signing of the summer as the Villa manager looks to improve on a ninth-placed finish last season.

"Kirsty is someone I've known for many years," said Ward. "She's an exciting talent who will add quality and experience to our forward line.

"She's a winner and we're delighted to get her on board."