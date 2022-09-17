Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Roots Hall

Southend United v Wrexham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield8620178920
2Wrexham86112381519
3Notts County85302061418
4Solihull Moors85212291317
5Boreham Wood8521136717
6Wealdstone843196315
7York842296314
8Woking8413139413
9Barnet84131311213
10Bromley8413910-113
11Eastleigh8323910-111
12Maidstone United83231117-611
13Dorking83141220-810
14Southend822489-18
15Halifax822469-38
16Oldham8224712-58
17Dag & Red8224916-78
18Yeovil814379-27
19Maidenhead United8215611-57
20Torquay8215511-67
21Gateshead81341114-36
22Aldershot8206815-76
23Altrincham8053815-75
24Scunthorpe8116917-84
View full National League table

