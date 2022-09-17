Swansea City v Hull City

SwanseaSwansea City12:30HullHull City
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Benda
- 23Wood
- 26Naughton
- 5Cabango
- 29Sorinola
- 7Allen
- 8Grimes
- 3Manning
- 31Cooper
- 4Fulton
- 17Piroe
Substitutes
- 1Fisher
- 6Darling
- 9Obafemi
- 10Ntcham
- 18Cundle
- 21Oko-Flex
- 24Stevens
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Baxter
- 2Coyle
- 6Figueiredo
- 4Greaves
- 3Elder
- 24Seri
- 27Slater
- 20Pelkas
- 7Tufan
- 34Vale
- 19Estupiñán
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 8Docherty
- 15Woods
- 16Longman
- 17McLoughlin
- 22Smith
- 33Christie
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match report will appear here.