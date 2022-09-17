Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City12:30HullHull City
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Wales

Swansea City v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Benda
  • 23Wood
  • 26Naughton
  • 5Cabango
  • 29Sorinola
  • 7Allen
  • 8Grimes
  • 3Manning
  • 31Cooper
  • 4Fulton
  • 17Piroe

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 6Darling
  • 9Obafemi
  • 10Ntcham
  • 18Cundle
  • 21Oko-Flex
  • 24Stevens

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Baxter
  • 2Coyle
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 4Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 24Seri
  • 27Slater
  • 20Pelkas
  • 7Tufan
  • 34Vale
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 8Docherty
  • 15Woods
  • 16Longman
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 22Smith
  • 33Christie
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • BurnleyBurnley15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • LutonLuton Town15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • MillwallMillwall15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00StokeStoke City
  • WatfordWatford15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00ReadingReading
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough19:45RotherhamRotherham United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich9612158719
3Blackburn95041111015
4Reading9504914-515
5Burnley9351159614
6Sunderland9423149514
7Bristol City94231814414
8QPR94231411314
9Rotherham8341126613
10Watford934299013
11Wigan8341910-113
12Preston926132112
13Stoke93241111011
14Birmingham9324810-211
15Cardiff9324710-311
16Blackpool9324913-411
17Hull93241118-711
18Luton9243910-110
19Millwall9315913-410
20West Brom9162141319
21Middlesbrough92341315-29
22Swansea9234712-59
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry6024713-62
View full Championship table

