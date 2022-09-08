Fifa report shows football agents earn £430.8m in latest male player transfer window
Last updated on .From the section Football
Football agents earned $494.4m (£430.8m) in the latest transfer window, says governing body Fifa.
They released a snapshot report detailing analysis of international transfer activity over the summer.
It reveals that football agents collectively banked almost 10% of the $5bn (£4.36bn) total value of male player transfers.
This year also saw record-high numbers of male and female player transfers across the globe.
The report showed that the ratio of agent service fees to transfer fees during the mid-year registration window has grown from 6.1% to 9.9% in the last 10 years.
This year's total male transfer window value of $5bn (£4.36bn) surpasses the previous year's, increasing by 29.7%.
Most of the transfer business from the summer was conducted in English football, with the Premier League spending a record £1.9bn.
Further records were broken, with Manchester United's £81.3m signing of Antony becoming the Premier League's most expensive final day transfer ever.
Whilst English football's deadline-day was the first of September, the transfer window for several European countries such as Turkey ends today.
Women's football recorded 684 international transfers - an increase on last year's figure of 14.4%. Meanwhile, the men's game saw an increase of 16.2% with 9717 registered transfers.
- Is cooking food in an air fryer 'healthier'? Sliced Bread grills a food scientist and the BBC's Good Food Magazine to find out
- The champion ignored by the world: Meet Ora Washington, who fought to make her name in racially segregated America