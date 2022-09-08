Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United's £81.3m purchase of Antony was the Premier League's most expensive deadline-day transfer

Football agents earned $494.4m (£430.8m) in the latest transfer window, says governing body Fifa.

They released a snapshot report detailing analysis of international transfer activity over the summer.

It reveals that football agents collectively banked almost 10% of the $5bn (£4.36bn) total value of male player transfers.

This year also saw record-high numbers of male and female player transfers across the globe.

The report showed that the ratio of agent service fees to transfer fees during the mid-year registration window has grown from 6.1% to 9.9% in the last 10 years.

This year's total male transfer window value of $5bn (£4.36bn) surpasses the previous year's, increasing by 29.7%.

Most of the transfer business from the summer was conducted in English football, with the Premier League spending a record £1.9bn.

Further records were broken, with Manchester United's £81.3m signing of Antony becoming the Premier League's most expensive final day transfer ever.

Whilst English football's deadline-day was the first of September, the transfer window for several European countries such as Turkey ends today.

Women's football recorded 684 international transfers - an increase on last year's figure of 14.4%. Meanwhile, the men's game saw an increase of 16.2% with 9717 registered transfers.