Close menu
Europa League
ZürichZürich1ArsenalArsenal2

Zurich v Arsenal:

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Zürich

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 25Brecher
  • 19Boranijasevic
  • 2Kamberi
  • 31KryeziuBooked at 18mins
  • 6Aliti
  • 11OkitaSubstituted forAvdijajat 80'minutes
  • 21DzemailiSubstituted forCondeat 67'minutes
  • 8Selnæs
  • 3GuerreroSubstituted forRohnerat 67'minutes
  • 7KrasniqiSubstituted forMarchesanoat 67'minutes
  • 15TosinSubstituted forSantiniat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kostadinovic
  • 4Omeragic
  • 9Santini
  • 10Marchesano
  • 16Hornschuh
  • 17Conde
  • 18Avdijaj
  • 20Viunnyk
  • 23Rohner
  • 27Hodza
  • 28Mets
  • 34De Nitti

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Turner
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 16Holding
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3TierneySubstituted forZinchenkoat 69'minutes
  • 21Ferreira VieiraSubstituted forØdegaardat 69'minutes
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 34Xhaka
  • 27Oliveira AlencarSubstituted forSakaat 69'minutes
  • 14NketiahSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 78'minutes
  • 11Martinelli

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 7Saka
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 12Saliba
  • 31Hein
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 44Cirjan
  • 72Smith
  • 85Cozier-Duberry
Referee:
Mohammed Al-Hakim

Match Stats

Home TeamZürichAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Zürich 1, Arsenal 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Zürich 1, Arsenal 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Marchesano (Zürich) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Donis Avdijaj.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Santini (Zürich) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Zürich. Ole Selnæs tries a through ball, but Ivan Santini is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

  7. Post update

    Ivan Santini (Zürich) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Zürich. Antonio Marchesano tries a through ball, but Ivan Santini is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).

  10. Post update

    Antonio Marchesano (Zürich) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Yanick Brecher.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Donis Avdijaj.

  15. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Cheick Conde (Zürich).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nikola Boranijasevic.

  18. Post update

    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Zürich).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th September 2022

  • ZürichZürich1ArsenalArsenal2
  • Man UtdManchester United20:00Real SociedadReal Sociedad
  • PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven1Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt1
  • AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca1RennesRennes2
  • FenerbahçeFenerbahçe2Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv1
  • HJK HelsinkiHJK Helsinki0Real BetisReal Betis2
  • LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad2RomaRoma1
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0Union Saint-GilloiseUnion Saint-Gilloise1
  • Malmö FFMalmö FF0Sporting BragaSporting Braga2
  • Omonia NicosiaOmonia Nicosia20:00Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol
  • LazioLazio20:00FeyenoordFeyenoord
  • SK Sturm GrazSK Sturm Graz20:00FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11002113
2Bodø/Glimt10101101
3PSV Eindhoven10101101
4Zürich100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes11002113
2Fenerbahçe11002113
3Dynamo Kyiv100112-10
4AEK Larnaca100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis11002023
2Ludogorets11002113
3Roma100112-10
4HJK Helsinki100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga11002023
2Union Saint-Gilloise11001013
3Union Berlin100101-10
4Malmö FF100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd00000000
2Omonia Nicosia00000000
3Real Sociedad00000000
4Sheriff Tiraspol00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Midtjylland00000000
2Feyenoord00000000
3Lazio00000000
4SK Sturm Graz00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Qarabag00000000
2Nantes00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Freiburg00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2Ferencvárosi TC00000000
3Monaco00000000
4Trabzonspor00000000
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport