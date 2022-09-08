Match ends, Zürich 1, Arsenal 2.
Line-ups
Zürich
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 25Brecher
- 19Boranijasevic
- 2Kamberi
- 31KryeziuBooked at 18mins
- 6Aliti
- 11OkitaSubstituted forAvdijajat 80'minutes
- 21DzemailiSubstituted forCondeat 67'minutes
- 8Selnæs
- 3GuerreroSubstituted forRohnerat 67'minutes
- 7KrasniqiSubstituted forMarchesanoat 67'minutes
- 15TosinSubstituted forSantiniat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kostadinovic
- 4Omeragic
- 9Santini
- 10Marchesano
- 16Hornschuh
- 17Conde
- 18Avdijaj
- 20Viunnyk
- 23Rohner
- 27Hodza
- 28Mets
- 34De Nitti
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Turner
- 18Tomiyasu
- 16Holding
- 6Gabriel
- 3TierneySubstituted forZinchenkoat 69'minutes
- 21Ferreira VieiraSubstituted forØdegaardat 69'minutes
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 34Xhaka
- 27Oliveira AlencarSubstituted forSakaat 69'minutes
- 14NketiahSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 78'minutes
- 11Martinelli
Substitutes
- 1Ramsdale
- 4White
- 7Saka
- 8Ødegaard
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 12Saliba
- 31Hein
- 35Zinchenko
- 44Cirjan
- 72Smith
- 85Cozier-Duberry
- Referee:
- Mohammed Al-Hakim
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zürich 1, Arsenal 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Marchesano (Zürich) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Donis Avdijaj.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ivan Santini (Zürich) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, Zürich. Ole Selnæs tries a through ball, but Ivan Santini is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).
Post update
Ivan Santini (Zürich) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Zürich. Antonio Marchesano tries a through ball, but Ivan Santini is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).
Post update
Antonio Marchesano (Zürich) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Yanick Brecher.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Donis Avdijaj.
Post update
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cheick Conde (Zürich).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nikola Boranijasevic.
Post update
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Zürich).
Post update
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
