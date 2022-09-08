Last updated on .From the section European Football

Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season came to an end at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the Gunners losing 3-1 to Manchester United

Arsenal boss M﻿ikel Arteta says he would like to "be the first one" to end the club's wait for a European trophy.

T﻿he Gunners' last European success came in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

T﻿hey start their Europa League campaign against FC Zurich on Thursday (17:45 BST), with PSV Eindhoven and Bodo/Glimt completing their group.

A﻿sked about the wait for European honours, Arteta said: "That's a long time and I would like to be the first one to break that negative record."

He added: "You have to start somewhere. It's time to play well and earn the right to win the match.

"This is a competition that we want to take very seriously against an opponent that is going to make life difficult for us, and we want to start the competition in the right way and maintain our momentum."

A﻿rsenal will be without the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey for the fixture in Switzerland because of injuries.

T﻿he Gunners lost at the semi-final stage of the Europa League in 2020-21 and were beaten in the final by Chelsea in 2019.

Reflecting on that game, midfielder Granit Xhaka said: "Very disappointed, first of all, because when you get to the final you want to win it, for sure.

"But you can only learn about this. Three years later we are still here now in the Europa League - and it's time to win."