Champions League
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2FC PortoFC Porto1

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal against Porto
Antoine Griezmann's winner (100 minutes and 21 seconds) is the latest goal (excluding extra-time) on record in the Champions League (since Opta started collecting this data in 2003-04)

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time.

After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute.

But Mateus Uribe equalised with a 96th-minute penalty after Hermoso handled.

Antoine Griezmann then sparked joyous scenes by heading a winner for the Spanish hosts with 14 seconds left.

It is only the second match in Champions League history to feature three goals scored in the 90th minute or later, excluding games that went to extra time.

Remarkably, the previous occasion, in December 2021, also featured the same two teams, with Atletico winning 3-1.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 2Giménez
  • 20Witsel
  • 23Mandava
  • 6KokeBooked at 56mins
  • 16MolinaSubstituted forde Paulat 45'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 17SaúlSubstituted forGriezmannat 61'minutes
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forLemarat 45'minutes
  • 19MorataSubstituted forHermosoat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5de Paul
  • 8Griezmann
  • 10Correa
  • 11Lemar
  • 22Hermoso
  • 30Diez
  • 31Gomís Alemañ
  • 36Moreno

FC Porto

Formation 4-4-2

  • 99Meireles da Costa
  • 11Aquino CossaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNeto Lopesat 62'minutes
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Mota Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 12Sanusi
  • 25OtávioSubstituted forAlmeida Costaat 77'minutes
  • 8UribeBooked at 68mins
  • 46Eustáquio
  • 13Rodrigues do Nascimento GalenoSubstituted forFonseca de Souzaat 88'minutes
  • 30de Lima BarbosaSubstituted forMartínezat 78'minutes
  • 9TaremiBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 2Cardoso
  • 5Marcano
  • 7Fonseca de Souza
  • 14Morais Ramos
  • 17Fernandes da Conceição
  • 19Namaso
  • 20Russo Franco
  • 22Wendell
  • 23Neto Lopes
  • 28Almeida Costa
  • 29Martínez
  • 70Albuquerque Borges
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
51,777

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, FC Porto 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, FC Porto 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Atletico Madrid 2, FC Porto 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Axel Witsel following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by João Mário.

  6. Post update

    Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Toni Martínez (FC Porto).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Martínez (FC Porto) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, FC Porto 1. Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Booking

    Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, FC Porto 0. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Porto. Gabriel Veron replaces Galeno.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Bruno Costa (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).

  18. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto).

  19. Post update

    Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Porto. Toni Martínez replaces Evanilson.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11004043
2Napoli11004133
3Liverpool100114-30
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2Club Bruges11001013
3FC Porto100112-10
4B Leverkusen100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Bayern Munich11002023
3Inter Milan100102-20
4Viktoria Plzen100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting11003033
2Tottenham11002023
3Marseille100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

