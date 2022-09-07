Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, FC Porto 1.
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time.
After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute.
But Mateus Uribe equalised with a 96th-minute penalty after Hermoso handled.
Antoine Griezmann then sparked joyous scenes by heading a winner for the Spanish hosts with 14 seconds left.
It is only the second match in Champions League history to feature three goals scored in the 90th minute or later, excluding games that went to extra time.
Remarkably, the previous occasion, in December 2021, also featured the same two teams, with Atletico winning 3-1.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 2Giménez
- 20Witsel
- 23Mandava
- 6KokeBooked at 56mins
- 16MolinaSubstituted forde Paulat 45'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 17SaúlSubstituted forGriezmannat 61'minutes
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forLemarat 45'minutes
- 19MorataSubstituted forHermosoat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5de Paul
- 8Griezmann
- 10Correa
- 11Lemar
- 22Hermoso
- 30Diez
- 31Gomís Alemañ
- 36Moreno
FC Porto
Formation 4-4-2
- 99Meireles da Costa
- 11Aquino CossaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNeto Lopesat 62'minutes
- 3Pepe
- 4Mota Veiga Teixeira Carmo
- 12Sanusi
- 25OtávioSubstituted forAlmeida Costaat 77'minutes
- 8UribeBooked at 68mins
- 46Eustáquio
- 13Rodrigues do Nascimento GalenoSubstituted forFonseca de Souzaat 88'minutes
- 30de Lima BarbosaSubstituted forMartínezat 78'minutes
- 9TaremiBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 2Cardoso
- 5Marcano
- 7Fonseca de Souza
- 14Morais Ramos
- 17Fernandes da Conceição
- 19Namaso
- 20Russo Franco
- 22Wendell
- 23Neto Lopes
- 28Almeida Costa
- 29Martínez
- 70Albuquerque Borges
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
- Attendance:
- 51,777
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, FC Porto 1.
Goal!
Goal! Atletico Madrid 2, FC Porto 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Axel Witsel following a corner.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by João Mário.
Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Martínez (FC Porto).
Attempt blocked. Toni Martínez (FC Porto) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Post update
Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, FC Porto 1. Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, FC Porto 0. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Gabriel Veron replaces Galeno.
Attempt missed. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Bruno Costa (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto).
Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Toni Martínez replaces Evanilson.