'We have to reinvent ourselves' - are Liverpool set for 'season to forget'?

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments262

Liverpool react
Liverpool were 3-0 down at half time against Napoli

Last season Liverpool were so close to an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies. Yet four months on from defeat in the Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp is now asking whether his side need to "reinvent ourselves".

Wednesday's 4-1 humbling by Napoli meant Liverpool have now picked up just two wins in their first seven games in all competitions this season.

Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live how Napoli had 'destroyed' Liverpool and the Reds lacked energy.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand described the defeat as "embarrassing" on BT Sport, while ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen said it could be "shaping up to be a season to forget".

Klopp has overseen success at Liverpool since his arrival in 2015 but after a worrying start to the campaign is it time to make changes?

'I need time to think about it'

Liverpool were 3-0 down at half-time as they slumped to their joint worst defeat in the Champions League.

"We played bad in the first half but usually we don't concede three goals," said Klopp, who has seen his squad hit by injuries this season and lose Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

"With Alisson in goal, you have to be really bad for that to happen. It looks like we have to reinvent ourselves. There is a lot of things lacking.

"We have Wolves on Saturday and they cannot stop laughing probably. They would say - and I would too - it is the perfect moment to play them [Liverpool]. We have to set up better in pretty much everything.

"In football there are always solutions. We don't play good enough, that is obvious and that is why we lose games. There is a job to do, my responsibility and I need time to think about it."

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson said the players needed to "get back to basics" following a defensive debacle.

"We were miles too open. You can't come to a place like this and not be compact," he added.

"We deserved this result. You have to be ready to fight. We weren't close enough to our mates. We have to wake up and quickly because we can't perform like that."

Liverpool 'lacked desire and fight'

Individual errors were costly in Naples as Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold particularly struggled against the lively Italian side.

Piotr Zielinski put Napoli ahead from the spot in the fifth minute before Andre-Frank Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone made it 3-0 at the break.

Zielinski scored again two minutes into the second half and by the time Luis Diaz scored the damage had already been done.

Ferdinand said you could "see the anger with Klopp" and questioned the desire of Liverpool's players, while ex-Reds defender Jamie Carragher described it as a "defensive shambles".

"The cutting comment is ' we have to reinvent ourselves' - that is a big statement to make," added Ferdinand.

"There are players there he is going to grill. You can't have players where you question their desire. His success is built on commitment and he is not getting that with the way the team is playing right now.

"There are not many times where you can say Liverpool lacked desire and fight and [here] they lacked all those things. Too many of their big stars are nowhere near the levels we are used to."

Owen added: "Napoli had strength and desire but it is a catalogue of errors from Liverpool. Liverpool fans have been expecting it for a while. They haven't been great in the last few weeks."

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has not scored in seven Champions League games for Liverpool

'Owners expect me to sort the situation'

But is Klopp "too good a manager" to not find a solution?

The German boss, who has won every domestic trophy with Liverpool, as well as the Champions League during his time at the club, said he needed "time to think about it".

"We were not compact defensively or offensively," added Klopp.

"Everything is obvious but why it happened, I cannot answer now. It is a really tough cookie to take, but I have to take it."

On the day Chelsea sacked manager Thomas Tuchel, Klopp was even asked in the news conference if he was concerned for his own position.

"Not really, our owners are rather calm and expect me to sort the situation and not think someone else will," he responded.

After last season's efforts, which led Liverpool to within a point of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, the Champions League final and two domestic cup wins, the contrast in performances during 2022-23 have been stark.

And they don't have long to reinvent themselves as their next match against Wolves in the Premier League is on Saturday at Anfield (15:00 BST).

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 00:12

    I think i know the Mane reason they are in trouble..

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 00:42

      Dad replied:
      Could have been 5

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 00:36

    It sure looks like the great run of last season took more out of Liverpool than they realize. Perhaps, this season is one to re-charge the batteries and re-focus the squad before taking another run at the major honours next season.
    Fourth place needs to be achieved at the minimum this season anything beyond that would be a bonus.

    • Reply posted by Big Uncle SamNY, today at 01:36

      Big Uncle SamNY replied:
      Re-charge the batteries? You watching a ro-bot video game or an actual football match bru?

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 00:40

    Three problems that are the root of the current problems;

    1 - The forwards haven't managed to get scoring this season, in particular Salah and Nunez.
    2 - The midfield has ben over run and don't have the bodies to cope.
    3 - The defence has been out of sorts and very unsure of themselves.

    Until these are remedied Liverpool will find success hard to come by this year.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 00:42

      Matthew replied:
      problem 1 would've been helped by not picking up a pathetic red card in your second match for the club

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 00:24

    We may not be at our potent best on the ball, but off it, we are embarrassingly easy to play through. Fabinho & Milner are going missing, our centre backs are not tracking runs when there is no pressure on the ball. Trent needs to be transitioned into an attacking midfielder, he shows no appetite or instinct for defending, as for Robertson, he's a pale shadow of what he has been. It's been coming.

    • Reply posted by Klaatu, today at 00:27

      Klaatu replied:
      A fair assessment 👍

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 00:14

    Easyjet are worried there'll be fewer flights to Liverpool from Dublin and Oslo in the next few months.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 00:56

      FootOfDavros replied:
      The pace of Mane was key.

      Once you don't have to worry about getting ripped down one side, the threat of another year older Salah (who being honest was hugely wasteful even last season) on the other becomes easier to cover. TAA's threat likewise is reduced.

      Playing Milner slows down your midfield as well. So the transitional threat is diminished. Klopp is right, a big reinvention is required.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 00:22

    Salah got his £500k now nowhere to be seen in front of goal. Muhammad is a shrewd businessman!

    • Reply posted by JumpinJeffFarmer, today at 00:25

      JumpinJeffFarmer replied:
      Auba style

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 00:28

    It’s not one bad result.
    Losing to Man U was a bad result. Drawing at Anfield v Palace was a bad result and drawing at Woodison was a bad result.

    But it’s not just bad results - the performances are REALLY bad.
    Van Dijk has been strangely poor
    Salah has lost his mojo
    Trent has been garbage.

    Sort it out Klopp. It’s not good enough.

    • Reply posted by DonsCan, today at 00:44

      DonsCan replied:
      Time to give Ramsey a chance at RB

  • Comment posted by Overfiend, today at 00:28

    Some will fault Mane's departure, but this team was edging towards this terrible season eventually. You can't play the same tactics for all these years with the same players. Yes they bought a few in but Kloop football is high tempo and it cannot last forever. Also Salah should have been sold for stupid money to Barca. Firmino has passed it. Players like Hendo and Millner should be ousted.

    • Reply posted by BertiefulSouth, today at 00:30

      BertiefulSouth replied:
      Klopp needs to go. Bring in someone with fresh ideas. I would give Gerrard a go. A dream combination

  • Comment posted by Running Dog Revisionist, today at 00:18

    I have no problem whatsoever seeing Liverpool beaten, but I do feel a bit sorry for Klopp, whom I admire.

    Even here he hasn't tried to blame VAR, or anyone else. He's just said what everyone else is already thinking.

    • Reply posted by BuckForris, today at 00:50

      BuckForris replied:
      There's a witch in the building

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 00:54

    Why does this need 2 HYS sections? Surely everything anyone said on the other one is valid here?

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 01:36

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      The other HYS was on the actual game, this HYS is on Liverpool's current problems. How can talking about the Napoli game be relevant here? Surprised you cannot see this.

  • Comment posted by Have to win, today at 01:09

    We started worse than this before. We will qualify and win the group and probably the CL . I don’t know what the fuss is about.

  • Comment posted by Dave Mack, today at 00:20

    All talk about the quad appears to have totally evaporated.

    • Reply posted by livingmercerway, today at 00:31

      livingmercerway replied:
      Wasn’t it the Quintuple this season with Andy Nunez leading the charge?

  • Comment posted by The Big Cook, today at 01:08

    Twas a dreadful night..but still, it's one of 6. so we have 5 more chances to be dreadful. In all seriousness, squad looks tired and out of shape this season....a fresh style may be needed for away games and although the injuries don't help, I don't see a real leader in the side. Could be a poor season but you never know. I trust Klopp,

  • Comment posted by Robbie_28, today at 01:01

    The praise giving to Robertson & Trent-Alexander with their assists & goals has giving both a delusion of being attacking midfielders. Other players also playing out of positions. Klopp is great manager but needs to forget about the hippy smiles & player creativity. bring in his German pragmatism. Creativity is all good but has to build from a solid foundation that Liverpool have seemingly lost

    • Reply posted by The Big Cook, today at 01:09

      The Big Cook replied:
      A general in the midfield would be a great answer..as well as making sure our full backs defend until we are 2 or 3 up, then to be encouraged to go forward..but not before.

  • Comment posted by charlie4477, today at 00:30

    Been coming for a while there has certainly been moments of it over the last couple of seasons. klopp only really has one way to play and yes of course it worked. Klopp has relied on that formula and the same players for aslong as he could and why wouldnt he but you now have an ageing team who cant and dont want to put that work in. We are in bother and with no real short term fix.

  • Comment posted by OriginalJonBlaze, today at 00:24

    Players are jaded and the signs were there in pre season. The planning from the club has been poor. Over reliance and misguided loyalty to players who can’t stay fit and not enough competition for spots in the starting 11. This is the end result of having 7-8 players who know they can have stinkers and still start the next game.

    • Reply posted by Joseph, today at 01:00

      Joseph replied:
      Jaded......after a few Prem games and a CL tie........get real.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 00:14

    String a few wins together and it all changes...
    ask Man Utd.
    Keep the faith Liverpool, you are not a bad side...

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 00:48

    And probably still be there or there about . 3 finals in 5 years proves that .

  • Comment posted by JumpinJeffFarmer, today at 00:24

    Looks like op teams have found holes in the gergen press by denying Liverpool the chance to win the ball high and either playing through their ‘weak’ midfield or exploiting the weakness of their right-wing-back. It feels a long way back for them. Loving it though

  • Comment posted by Anthony, today at 00:22

    Liverpools style of play is found out now !

    They are nothing special ! anymore !

    This will be a difficult season !

