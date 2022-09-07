Close menu
Champions League
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0SportingSporting Lisbon3

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting Lisbon: English winger Marcus Edwards scores in Champions League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Edwards (centre) celebrates scoring for Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League
Marcus Edwards scored one and made one as Sporting Lisbon defeated Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany

He was born in Enfield and left Tottenham without making a Premier League appearance, but Marcus Edwards put his name up in lights on the Champions League stage for Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old English winger set the Portuguese club on their way to victory in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt - last season's Europa League winners - with his first goal in the competition.

Edwards then made the second goal for former Wolves loan signing Trincao in a man-of-the-match performance.

Sporting ran out 3-0 winners and play Edwards' former club Tottenham in Group D in Lisbon next Tuesday (17:45 BST).

As a teenager in 2016, Edwards was compared to Lionel Messi.

"His qualities… it's only looks - his body and the way that he plays - remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi," said then Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite the comparison, Edwards struggled to make a breakthrough at Spurs.

He made a substitute appearance in a League Cup tie against Gillingham in 2016, but was loaned to Norwich in the Championship in January 2018 for what was supposed to be until the end of the season.

However, he made just one appearance for the Canaries before returning to Spurs for personal reasons.

Edwards moved to Portugal in 2019 to join Vitoria Guimaraes and was signed by Sporting in January where he has established himself as a popular figure with fans.

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 6JakicBooked at 55minsSubstituted forKnauffat 84'minutes
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 2NdickaBooked at 38mins
  • 25LenzSubstituted forPellegriniat 45'minutes
  • 26EbimbeSubstituted forBorréat 66'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forAlarioat 74'minutes
  • 27Götze
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forHasebeat 84'minutes
  • 9Kolo Muani

Substitutes

  • 4Onguéné
  • 5Smolcic
  • 11Alidou
  • 19Borré
  • 20Hasebe
  • 21Alario
  • 22Chandler
  • 31Grahl
  • 33Pellegrini
  • 36Knauff
  • 40Ramaj

Sporting

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Adán
  • 3St. JusteSubstituted forNovo Netoat 52'minutes
  • 4Coates
  • 25Inácio
  • 24Porro
  • 15Ugarte
  • 5MoritaBooked at 6mins
  • 2Reis de Lima
  • 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forDias Fernandesat 79'minutes
  • 28Pereira GonçalvesSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 79'minutes
  • 10EdwardsSubstituted forCosta Rochaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Alexandropoulos
  • 11Gomes dos Santos
  • 12Israel
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 16Costa Rocha
  • 18Fatawu
  • 20Dias Fernandes
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 33Gomes Lourenço
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 63Martinez Marsà
Referee:
Orel Grinfeeld

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Sporting Lisbon 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Sporting Lisbon 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luís Neto (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rochinha with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Luca Pellegrini.

  5. Post update

    Rochinha (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Luca Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Luca Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Rafael Borré is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luca Pellegrini (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Makoto Hasebe replaces Daichi Kamada.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ansgar Knauff replaces Kristijan Jakic.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Sporting Lisbon 3. Nuno Santos (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro Porro with a cross following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luca Pellegrini (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon).

  16. Post update

    Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Paulinho replaces Trincão.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Nuno Santos replaces Pote.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafael Borré.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Lucas Alario replaces Jesper Lindstrøm.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 7th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11004043
2Napoli11002023
3Liverpool100102-20
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid10100001
2B Leverkusen10100001
3Club Bruges10100001
4FC Porto10100001

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11002023
2Bayern Munich11001013
3Inter Milan100101-10
4Viktoria Plzen100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting11003033
2Marseille10100001
3Tottenham10100001
4Frankfurt100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

