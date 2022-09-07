Last updated on .From the section Everton

Jordan Pickford made a number of crucial saves during the Merseyside derby

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has suffered a thigh injury that is set to rule him out of England's Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

Pickford, 28, picked up the injury in the 0-0 Merseyside derby draw against Liverpool on Saturday, a game in which he produced a string of superb saves.

Everton said he may not return until after the international break.

England travel to face Italy on 23 September before taking on Germany at Wembley three days later.

Pickford will miss Sunday's trip to league leaders Arsenal and the game against West Ham at Goodison Park a week later.

The Toffees' first game after the international break is at Southampton on 1 October.

Pickford has started the season in fine form for winless Everton, who are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.