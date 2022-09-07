PSG 2-1 Juventus: Uefa launches investigation into alleged racist behaviour of visiting fans
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Uefa has opened an investigation into alleged racist behaviour of Juventus fans during Tuesday's Champions League game at Paris Saint-Germain.
Social media footage shared by anti-discrimination network Fare appears to show some Juve supporters making monkey noises and Nazi salutes.
French police say four individuals have been identified and arrested for "provocation to racial hatred within the framework of a sports arena".
PSG won the opening Group H game 2-1.
"A Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding allegations of discriminatory behaviour by Juventus supporters," European football's governing body said in a statement.
"Information on this matter will be made available in due course."
