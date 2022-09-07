Last updated on .From the section Football

Brighton's Premier League home game with rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, 17 September has been postponed due to a planned rail strike.

The Premier League say the fixture has been "regrettably postponed" after receiving a request from Brighton.

In a statement, the Premier League says action on the rail network means there will be "no public transport available for supporters".

A new date for the game at the Amex Stadium is yet to be announced.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: "While we fully appreciate this will be of huge disappointment to both sets of fans, and causes disruption to both teams' fixture schedules as well as those of supporters, the safety of fans of both clubs, our matchday staff, players and officials must be the priority.

"We have taken into consideration how difficult it would be for fans of both clubs to attend the match without access to the rail network and we looked at a number of options and various contingency plans.

"This included additional travel options or moving the match to earlier or later in the same week, with Sunday afternoon the latest the fixture could be played on that weekend due to the international break.

"But it simply was not possible to play the match with a full capacity crowd in attendance."