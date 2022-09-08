Close menu
Europa Conference League
West HamWest Ham United0FCSBFCSB1

West Ham v FCSB:

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Areola
  • 5Coufal
  • 24Kehrer
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 33Emerson
  • 12Downes
  • 41Rice
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 45'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forBowenat 45'minutes
  • 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 45'minutes
  • 14CornetBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 4Zouma
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Antonio
  • 11Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 15Dawson
  • 20Bowen
  • 32Coventry
  • 35Randolph
  • 47Hegyi
  • 62Potts
  • 71Clayton
  • 72Mubama

FCSB

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Târnovanu
  • 2Cretu
  • 5Dawa
  • 16Tamm
  • 33Radunovic
  • 26Oaida
  • 18Edjouma
  • 27Olaru
  • 98Cordea
  • 96Compagno
  • 7Coman

Substitutes

  • 6Harut
  • 9Stoica
  • 10Popescu
  • 11Miculescu
  • 20Dulca
  • 22Boboc
  • 28Pantea
  • 29Bouhenna
  • 77Serban
  • 80Radaslavescu
  • 90Rusu
  • 99Vlad
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamFCSB
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

  3. Post update

    Malcom Edjouma (FCSB) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Florinel Coman (FCSB) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Lucas Paquetá replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Gianluca Scamacca.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins West Ham United 0, FCSB 1.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Ham United 0, FCSB 1.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.

  12. Post update

    Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Compagno (FCSB).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Flynn Downes.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emerson with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Emerson (West Ham United).

  18. Post update

    Andrei Cordea (FCSB) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir11004043
2Rigas Futbola Skola10101101
3Fiorentina10101101
4Hearts100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FCSB11001013
2Anderlecht11001013
3West Ham100101-10
4Silkeborg IF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11004313
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva10100001
3Austria Vienna10100001
4Lech Poznan100134-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade10103301
2Slovácko10103301
3Köln10101101
4Nice10101101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar10100001
2Apollon Limassol10100001
3Dnipro-110100001
4FC Vaduz10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Djurgårdens IF10100001
2Molde10100001
3Shamrock Rovers10100001
4KAA Gent10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague10101101
2CFR Cluj10101101
3Ballkani10101101
4Sivasspor10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Pyunik10101101
2FC Basel10101101
3Slovan Bratislava10100001
4Zalgiris10100001
View full Europa Conference League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport