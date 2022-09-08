Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Areola
- 5Coufal
- 24Kehrer
- 21Ogbonna
- 33Emerson
- 12Downes
- 41Rice
- 10LanziniSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 45'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forBowenat 45'minutes
- 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 45'minutes
- 14CornetBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 4Zouma
- 8Fornals
- 9Antonio
- 11Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 15Dawson
- 20Bowen
- 32Coventry
- 35Randolph
- 47Hegyi
- 62Potts
- 71Clayton
- 72Mubama
FCSB
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Târnovanu
- 2Cretu
- 5Dawa
- 16Tamm
- 33Radunovic
- 26Oaida
- 18Edjouma
- 27Olaru
- 98Cordea
- 96Compagno
- 7Coman
Substitutes
- 6Harut
- 9Stoica
- 10Popescu
- 11Miculescu
- 20Dulca
- 22Boboc
- 28Pantea
- 29Bouhenna
- 77Serban
- 80Radaslavescu
- 90Rusu
- 99Vlad
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).
Post update
Malcom Edjouma (FCSB) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).
Post update
Florinel Coman (FCSB) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Lucas Paquetá replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Gianluca Scamacca.
Second Half
Second Half begins West Ham United 0, FCSB 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, West Ham United 0, FCSB 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
Post update
Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Compagno (FCSB).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Flynn Downes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emerson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.
Post update
Foul by Emerson (West Ham United).
Post update
Andrei Cordea (FCSB) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United).