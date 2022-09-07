Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Czech defender Vladimir Coufal hopes to reach the final in his home country

West Ham boss David Moyes said he would "love to be in a position to win" the Europa Conference League as they get their campaign under way on Thursday.

The Hammers face FCSB in their first group game at the London Stadium.

Moyes' men reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season but he hopes they will now go far in the third-tier European competition.

"The group stage is never the bit that makes you go 'great, I'm looking forward to the games'," said Moyes.

"But everybody is hoping to qualify for the knockout games, which were more exciting last season," added the West Ham boss, whose side face Romanian opponents in FCSB.

"I watched the [Europa League] final between Roma and Feyenoord and it was an excellent game. If you look at Jose Mourinho - who has won all the competitions - how he considered how big he felt it...

"I would love to be in a position to win it as well."

West Ham's Czech defender Vladimir Coufal said it would be "perfect" for him personally to reach the final in Prague.

"It's not just my home country but the stadium of my former club Slavia Prague," he added.

"It would be something amazing to reach the final, but we need to work really hard.

"When I am off season, on holiday, I prefer Czech beer because it is one of the best in the world. Everyone knows that.

"I think if we win the Europa Conference League, especially in Prague, I think I can invite some of the guys for a few beers - if the gaffer allows it."

West Ham were twice knocked out of the Europa League at the qualifying stage by Romanian side Astra Giurgiu in 2015 and 2016, while Moyes' Everton team were beaten 5-1 by Dinamo Bucuresti in a Uefa Cup play-off in 2005.

"West Ham don't have very good memories of playing Romanian teams? Neither do I," added Moyes.

"But time moves on as well, so you don't think back, you try to look forward."