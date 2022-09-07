Last updated on .From the section Wales

Aaron Ramsey joined Nice on a free transfer after agreeing to terminate his contract at Juventus

Aaron Ramsey looks set to miss Wales' key Nations League games later this month.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring problem in Nice's Ligue 1 home defeat to AS Monaco last Sunday.

Nice coach Lucien Favre has said Ramsey, 31, is likely to be sidelined for three weeks.

Wales are due to play away to Belgium on 22 September before taking on Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium on three days later.

The absence of 75-cap Ramsey would be a huge blow to Wales manager Robert Page, who is set to announce his squad for the two games early next week.

The finale of Nations League A group four will see Wales play their last competitive matches before the opening World Cup game against the United States of America in Qatar on 21 November.

Following his summer move from Juventus, Ramsey quickly settled in at Nice, scoring on his debut.

The former Arsenal player has started his club's last two games.

Favre indicated Ramsey faces a spell out when speaking ahead of Nice's Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on Thursday.

Wales, with one point, are three points adrift of Poland at the bottom of their Nations League group.

Netherlands lead the way with 10 points from their four games. The Dutch are three points ahead of Belgium.

Wales will go into this month's games looking to avoid relegation from section A of the Nations League.