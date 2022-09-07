Close menu
Champions League
Inter MilanInter Milan0Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Inter Milan 0-2 Bayern Munich: Leroy Sane inspires Bayern to victory in Italy

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leroy Sane scores for Bayern Munich against Inter Milan in the Champions League
Bayern Munich (six) and Inter Milan (three) have been crowned champions of Europe nine times between them

Bayern Munich got their Champions League campaign off to a good start as Leroy Sane inspired the German champions to victory in their opening Group C game at Inter Milan.

Former Manchester City winger Sane showed great control before rounding keeper Andre Onana and slotting home to open the scoring midway through the first half.

Bayern made sure of the points with an own goal by Danilo D'Ambrosio, following a clever one-two involving Sane and Kingsley Coman.

It was just the start Bayern were looking for in a group which also contains Barcelona - who they entertain next Tuesday - and who thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1.

Bayern were impressive throughout and had 21 attempts on goal, including 11 on target.

They might have won by a more handsome margin, but Onana did well to keep out Bayern's former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Inter will look to bounce back when they travel to the Czech Republic to face Viktoria Plzen next Tuesday.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37SkriniarSubstituted forde Vrijat 72'minutes
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 72'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 72'minutes
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 81'minutes
  • 8Gosens
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 71'minutes
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 15Acerbi
  • 21Cordaz
  • 23Barella
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36Darmian

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4de LigtBooked at 41minsSubstituted forUpamecanoat 75'minutes
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forStanisicat 84'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18SabitzerSubstituted forGoretzkaat 61'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 75'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 84'minutes
  • 17Mané

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 7Gnabry
  • 8Goretzka
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Schenk
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away11
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 0, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 0, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

  8. Booking

    Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini tries a through ball, but Matteo Darmian is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Lucas Hernández.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Leroy Sané.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané following a fast break.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Hakan Çalhanoglu.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  18. Post update

    Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Henrikh Mkhitaryan tries a through ball, but Hakan Çalhanoglu is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11004043
2Napoli11004133
3Liverpool100114-30
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2Club Bruges11001013
3FC Porto100112-10
4B Leverkusen100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Bayern Munich11002023
3Inter Milan100102-20
4Viktoria Plzen100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting11003033
2Tottenham11002023
3Marseille100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport