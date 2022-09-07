Match ends, Inter Milan 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Bayern Munich got their Champions League campaign off to a good start as Leroy Sane inspired the German champions to victory in their opening Group C game at Inter Milan.
Former Manchester City winger Sane showed great control before rounding keeper Andre Onana and slotting home to open the scoring midway through the first half.
Bayern made sure of the points with an own goal by Danilo D'Ambrosio, following a clever one-two involving Sane and Kingsley Coman.
It was just the start Bayern were looking for in a group which also contains Barcelona - who they entertain next Tuesday - and who thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1.
Bayern were impressive throughout and had 21 attempts on goal, including 11 on target.
They might have won by a more handsome margin, but Onana did well to keep out Bayern's former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.
Inter will look to bounce back when they travel to the Czech Republic to face Viktoria Plzen next Tuesday.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Onana
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37SkriniarSubstituted forde Vrijat 72'minutes
- 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 72'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 72'minutes
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 77Brozovic
- 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 81'minutes
- 8Gosens
- 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 71'minutes
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 11Correa
- 12Bellanova
- 14Asllani
- 15Acerbi
- 21Cordaz
- 23Barella
- 32Dimarco
- 36Darmian
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4de LigtBooked at 41minsSubstituted forUpamecanoat 75'minutes
- 21HernándezSubstituted forStanisicat 84'minutes
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 18SabitzerSubstituted forGoretzkaat 61'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 75'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 84'minutes
- 17Mané
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 7Gnabry
- 8Goretzka
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 26Ulreich
- 35Schenk
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away11
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München).
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan).
Offside, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini tries a through ball, but Matteo Darmian is caught offside.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Lucas Hernández.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Leroy Sané.
Attempt missed. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané following a fast break.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Hakan Çalhanoglu.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Inter Milan. Henrikh Mkhitaryan tries a through ball, but Hakan Çalhanoglu is caught offside.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.