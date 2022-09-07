Match ends, Barcelona 5, Viktoria Plzen 1.
Robert Lewandowski warmed up for next week's meeting with former club Bayern Munich by scoring a magnificent hat-trick in Barcelona's crushing Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen.
The 34-year-old Poland forward demonstrated his value by making it eight goals in five games since leaving Bayern in July.
Lewandowski, who helped Bayern win the competition in 2019-20, marked his first Champions League appearance for Barca with a clinical finish which doubled the lead after Franck Kessie had headed the hosts ahead.
He then made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time with a header after Ousmane Dembele did well to win back possession before producing a fine cross.
Viktoria Plzen had briefly given their travelling fans from the Cech Republic something to cheer when Jan Sykora headed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but Barca - and Lewandowski - proved far too strong.
Lewandowski completed his hat-trick after 67 minutes following an assist by former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who added the fifth.
Lewandowski is the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different teams - one for Borussia Dortmund, four for Bayern Munich, one for Barcelona.
This result was the perfect start to Group C for Barcelona, who face Bayern next Tuesday (20:00 BST).
Lewandowski joined Bayern on a free transfer in 2014 after his departure from Borussia Dortmund and scored 50 goals in 46 games last season as he helped Bayern win a 10th straight Bundesliga title.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forPiquéat 45'minutes
- 15Christensen
- 23Koundé
- 18Alba
- 19KessieSubstituted forTorreat 81'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 8GonzálezSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 75'minutes
- 7DembéléSubstituted forDepayat 75'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forTorresat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 4Araújo
- 5Busquets
- 11Torres
- 14Depay
- 22Raphinha
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28Balde Martínez
- 30Páez Gavira
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
Viktoria Plzen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 36Stanek
- 24Havel
- 2Hejda
- 4PernicaBooked at 4mins
- 21JemelkaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forHolíkat 86'minutes
- 23Kalvach
- 20Bucha
- 7SykoraSubstituted forPilarat 79'minutes
- 88VlkanovaSubstituted forCermákat 78'minutes
- 18MosqueraBooked at 27minsSubstituted forJirkaat 79'minutes
- 15ChoryBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBasseyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tijani
- 6Pilar
- 13Tvrdon
- 16Jedlicka
- 25Cermák
- 44Holík
- 77Jirka
- 90Bassey
- 99N'Diaye
- Referee:
- Lawrence Visser
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Viktoria Plzen 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pavel Bucha (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Jirka.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ales Cermák (Viktoria Plzen).
Post update
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Jules Koundé.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Libor Holík replaces Václav Jemelka.
Post update
Offside, Viktoria Plzen. Václav Pilar tries a through ball, but Václav Jemelka is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Torre (Barcelona).
Post update
Erik Jirka (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Viktoria Plzen. Ales Cermák tries a through ball, but Václav Pilar is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Pablo Torre replaces Franck Kessie.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Erik Jirka replaces Jhon Mosquera.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Václav Pilar replaces Jan Sykora.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Ales Cermák replaces Adam Vlkanova.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jan Sykora (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Vlkanova.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Memphis Depay replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Gavi replaces Pedri.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pavel Bucha.