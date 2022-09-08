Close menu
Europa League
Man UtdManchester United0Real SociedadReal Sociedad0

Man Utd v Real Sociedad

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutes
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 12Malacia
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 45'minutes
  • 21dos Santos
  • 17Fred
  • 36Elanga
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6Martínez
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 19Varane
  • 22Heaton
  • 25Sancho
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Dúbravka
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
  • 55Iqbal
  • 56McNeill
  • 80Fredricson

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 6Elustondo
  • 20Pacheco
  • 12Muñoz
  • 3Zubimendi
  • 23Méndez
  • 8Merino
  • 21Silva
  • 14Kubo
  • 25SadiqSubstituted forSørlothat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sola
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 7Barrenetxea
  • 11Cho
  • 13Zubiaurre
  • 16Guevara
  • 17Navarro
  • 19Sørloth
  • 22Turrientes
  • 30González de Zárate
  • 33Karrikaburu
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Lisandro Martínez replaces Diogo Dalot.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes replaces Christian Eriksen.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester United 0, Real Sociedad 0.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Alexander Sørloth replaces Umar Sadiq.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Real Sociedad 0.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

  8. Post update

    David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).

  11. Post update

    Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).

  13. Post update

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).

  15. Post update

    Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brais Méndez with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Casemiro.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

