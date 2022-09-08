Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutes
- 5Maguire
- 2Lindelöf
- 12Malacia
- 18Casemiro
- 14EriksenSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 45'minutes
- 21dos Santos
- 17Fred
- 36Elanga
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Martínez
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 19Varane
- 22Heaton
- 25Sancho
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 31Dúbravka
- 39McTominay
- 49Garnacho
- 55Iqbal
- 56McNeill
- 80Fredricson
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 18Gorosabel
- 6Elustondo
- 20Pacheco
- 12Muñoz
- 3Zubimendi
- 23Méndez
- 8Merino
- 21Silva
- 14Kubo
- 25SadiqSubstituted forSørlothat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sola
- 4Illarramendi
- 5Zubeldia
- 7Barrenetxea
- 11Cho
- 13Zubiaurre
- 16Guevara
- 17Navarro
- 19Sørloth
- 22Turrientes
- 30González de Zárate
- 33Karrikaburu
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Lisandro Martínez replaces Diogo Dalot.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes replaces Christian Eriksen.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United 0, Real Sociedad 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Alexander Sørloth replaces Umar Sadiq.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Real Sociedad 0.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).
Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brais Méndez with a cross.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Casemiro.
Attempt blocked. Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.