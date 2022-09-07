Close menu
Europa League
Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Casemiro and Ronaldo could start Europa League game

Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season.

But with United at Crystal Palace on Sunday, United boss Erik ten Hag is set to make changes for the Group E game.

Club captain Harry Maguire may also feature against the Spanish side.

Ten Hag was asked on Wednesday about trying to keep all his players happy.

"Maybe I cannot keep them all happy every game but everyone gets their game-time if they perform well, it's quite clear," added the Dutchman.

"But what I say, we need everyone - we have a lot of games to cover. There is a lot coming in front of us, and the national teams of course - the World Cup - but also all of the cups in England.

"The Europa League where we are now getting in and, of course, the Premier League."

United, who have won their past four games to climb to fifth in the Premier League, knocked Real Sociedad out of the Europa League at the round of 32 stage in 2020-21.

Sociedad have won two of their opening four games in La Liga and sit ninth in the table.

