Close menu

Graham Potter: Chelsea set to hold talks with Brighton manager about replacing sacked Thomas Tuchel

By Simon Stone & Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments145

Brighton boss Graham Potter
Potter led Brighton to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League last season, the club's highest ever top flight finish

Chelsea are set to hold talks with Brighton boss Graham Potter about replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel, who won three trophies in 20 months at Stamford Bridge, was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday.

Ex-Swansea and Ostersunds FK coach Potter, 47, has been given permission by the Seagulls to talk with Chelsea.

Tuchel was dismissed after losing the confidence of Chelsea's players and the new ownership, who took over at the club in May.

Potter, who has been tipped as a future England boss, has led Brighton to fourth in the table this season after winning four and drawing one of their six Premier League games.

He was appointed in May 2019 and has led the club to 15th, 16th and ninth-place finishes in his three seasons in charge.

But his brand of attacking and tactically flexible football has brought him many admirers in the game.

Brighton under Potter in the Premier LeagueGamesWinsDrawsDefeatsGoals forGoals againstWin %Points per gamePosition
2019-203891415395424%1.0815
2020-213891415404624%1.0816
2021-2238121511424432%1.349
2022-23641111567%2.174

Chelsea's new ownership oversaw a £255.3m spending spree in the summer window, bringing in eight new players.

They were sixth in the Premier League after three wins, one draw and two defeats when they parted company with Tuchel.

The decision to sack the German would have been taken regardless of their 1-0 defeat in their opening Champions League game at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Chelsea plan to make a swift appointment and Potter was among the bookmakers' favourites to take over, along with former Spurs and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

In terms of their search for Tuchel's replacement, the Blues are also believed to be looking for a long-term manager who shares their vision for a collaborative culture and who will focus on development of all players in the squad.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

158 comments

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 15:43

    I'm not a Brighton fan but don't do it, Graham. You're onto a good thing, why would you want to spoil it and go to that toxic place?

    • Reply posted by Atticus Finch, today at 15:44

      Atticus Finch replied:
      How is it toxic exactly? Please explain

  • Comment posted by anyname, today at 15:44

    Why on earth would Graham Potter leave a top 4 team for mid table obscurity......

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 15:48

      Dad replied:
      If he does move we are still not taking back sterling....he is just stunned...and will score goals soon.
      When ?
      Maybe next week

  • Comment posted by 1889, today at 15:43

    He'd be mad to go to Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 15:55

      AndrewMichael replied:
      He would be mad not to, think about it, you have reached the ceeling with the club you are at, you have been handed a massive opportunity to play on the biggest stage in Europe. Yes it will probably end in tears but he seems like a man with big ambitions and for anyone like that it would be crazy to turn down such an opportunity.

  • Comment posted by Lee10, today at 15:44

    Stay at Brighton Potter! You're doing an amazing job there

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah but maybe he thinks he is ready to manage a big club

  • Comment posted by JDP, today at 15:44

    I personally believe he’d be nuts to take on that job, just as he’s really got Brighton purring.

    Hire and fire Chelsea is not the right place for him.

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 15:43

    DON'T IT'S A POISON CHALACE

    • Reply posted by HesGonnaCostaLot, today at 15:56

      HesGonnaCostaLot replied:
      it's a poison what mate?

  • Comment posted by danielmanu96, today at 15:45

    Potter is a class manager. He should avoid Chelsea, they'll just chew him and spit him out. Potter has done wonders would Brighton. I can see him one day manage England, City or even one of the big European giants. Even if he wins at Chelsea, they'll sack him. Toxic club.

  • Comment posted by DAVID , today at 15:45

    Giggs is available till August next year.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He would be lucky to get a job in the National league

  • Comment posted by Laticus, today at 15:48

    Dont do it Potter, Chelsea wont show any loyalty to you and your project, stay at Brighton where you built a good team on merit

    • Reply posted by Ossy, today at 15:59

      Ossy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:51

    Don't do it Graham Potter, you're better than that.

    • Reply posted by Avon59, today at 15:56

      Avon59 replied:
      Don't do it Chelsea, you need a better manager than him.

  • Comment posted by Melvertron, today at 15:46

    Career suicide.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 15:46

    I thought Potter had more sense than to throw his lot in with the Chelsea owners.

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 15:43

    Sacking culture at Chelsea reigns supreme

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 15:52

    Run, Potter, run.
    Stay away from this dysfunctional organization

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 15:51

    Potter would be nuts to move. The Brighton project is still underway and all the club is moving in the same direction

    Moving to Chelsea comes with an immensely more difficult and politically charged environment and a cultural swamp of entitlement and unrealistic expectation.

  • Comment posted by Arjay, today at 15:49

    If Graham Potter has any sense and self-respect he'll steer clear and stay at Brighton. They're building something at Brighton and he should really stay and continue that work. If he goes to Chelsea, yes he may be at a bigger club with more resources and European football, but all it takes is to lose a few games and suddenly you're out of work.

    • Reply posted by PeteG, today at 15:59

      PeteG replied:
      True. But he'll be out of work with at 10 figure pay off and another job pretty much guaranteed.

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 15:44

    Plundering Brighton for their manager a daft idea.
    Plenty of out-of-work talent available elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 15:50

    Chelsea is poison for any football manager, Potter should steer well clear, especially when you have a daft American owner that already has no clue how to run a football club after 100 days.

  • Comment posted by hibbyska , today at 15:51

    LOCH NESS F.C manager Shane Carling is definitely worth a put for this monster of a job

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 15:51

    Ballsy from Chelsea, English manager without champions League experience, limited pulling power compared with a big name European boss. And 4 months before any changes can be made to his squad. Who's taking the bigger risk, Chelsea or Potter lol?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport