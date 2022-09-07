Close menu

Graham Potter: Chelsea set to hold talks with Brighton manager about replacing sacked Thomas Tuchel

By Simon Stone & Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments1014

The Football News Show: Is Thomas Tuchel's sacking a surprise?

Chelsea are set to hold talks with Brighton boss Graham Potter about replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel, who won three trophies in 20 months at Stamford Bridge, was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday.

Ex-Swansea and Ostersunds FK coach Potter, 47, has been given permission by the Seagulls to talk with Chelsea.

Tuchel was dismissed after losing the confidence of Chelsea's players and the new ownership, who took over at the club in May.

Potter, who has been tipped as a future England boss, has led Brighton to fourth in the table this season after winning four and drawing one of their six Premier League games.

He was appointed in May 2019 and has led the club to 15th, 16th and ninth-place finishes in his three seasons in charge.

But his brand of attacking and tactically flexible football has brought him many admirers in the game.

Brighton under Potter in the Premier LeagueGamesWinsDrawsDefeatsGoals forGoals againstWin %Points per gamePosition
2019-203891415395424%1.0815
2020-213891415404624%1.0816
2021-2238121511424432%1.349
2022-23641111567%2.174

Chelsea's new ownership oversaw a £255.3m spending spree in the summer window, bringing in eight new players.

They were sixth in the Premier League after three wins, one draw and two defeats when they parted company with Tuchel.

The decision to sack the German would have been taken regardless of their 1-0 defeat in their opening Champions League game at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, BBC Sport understands.

Chelsea plan to make a swift appointment and Potter was among the bookmakers' favourites to take over, along with former Spurs and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

In terms of their search for Tuchel's replacement, the Blues are also believed to be looking for a long-term manager who shares their vision for a collaborative culture and who will focus on development of all players in the squad.

Top 10 Premier League form table since since 2 April
TeamPWDLWin %
Manchester City15114073.3
Tottenham15104166.7
Liverpool1595160.0
Brighton1594260.0
Arsenal16100662.5
Brentford1474350.0
Newcastle1574446.7
Chelsea1674543.8
Manchester United1562740.0
Crystal Palace1555533.3
How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1017 comments

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 15:43

    I'm not a Brighton fan but don't do it, Graham. You're onto a good thing, why would you want to spoil it and go to that toxic place?

    • Reply posted by Atticus Finch, today at 15:44

      Atticus Finch replied:
      How is it toxic exactly? Please explain

  • Comment posted by anyname, today at 15:44

    Why on earth would Graham Potter leave a top 4 team for mid table obscurity......

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 15:48

      Dad replied:
      If he does move we are still not taking back sterling....he is just stunned...and will score goals soon.
      When ?
      Maybe next week

  • Comment posted by 1889, today at 15:43

    He'd be mad to go to Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 15:55

      AndrewMichael replied:
      He would be mad not to, think about it, you have reached the ceeling with the club you are at, you have been handed a massive opportunity to play on the biggest stage in Europe. Yes it will probably end in tears but he seems like a man with big ambitions and for anyone like that it would be crazy to turn down such an opportunity.

  • Comment posted by Lee10, today at 15:44

    Stay at Brighton Potter! You're doing an amazing job there

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah but maybe he thinks he is ready to manage a big club

  • Comment posted by danielmanu96, today at 15:45

    Potter is a class manager. He should avoid Chelsea, they'll just chew him and spit him out. Potter has done wonders would Brighton. I can see him one day manage England, City or even one of the big European giants. Even if he wins at Chelsea, they'll sack him. Toxic club.

    • Reply posted by gowgetter, today at 16:01

      gowgetter replied:
      City? Which City are you on about, old boy...

  • Comment posted by Laticus, today at 15:48

    Dont do it Potter, Chelsea wont show any loyalty to you and your project, stay at Brighton where you built a good team on merit

    • Reply posted by Ossy, today at 15:59

      Ossy replied:
      Hear, hear! Chelsea has become something of a poisoned chalice since Mourinho's time, rather like Man Utd became, after Sir Alex's departure. Stay where you are, Graham, especially since I've got 3 Seagulls in my Fantasy squad!

  • Comment posted by JDP, today at 15:44

    I personally believe he’d be nuts to take on that job, just as he’s really got Brighton purring.

    Hire and fire Chelsea is not the right place for him.

    • Reply posted by Max Whiplash, today at 16:01

      Max Whiplash replied:
      Exactly. Potter's trajectory is proof that managers need time to lay solid foundations then build on them. If BHA had Chelsea's philosophy, he'd have been out on his ear long ago.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:51

    Don't do it Graham Potter, you're better than that.

    • Reply posted by Avon59, today at 15:56

      Avon59 replied:
      Don't do it Chelsea, you need a better manager than him.

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 15:43

    DON'T IT'S A POISON CHALACE

    • Reply posted by HesGonnaCostaLot, today at 15:56

      HesGonnaCostaLot replied:
      it's a poison what mate?

  • Comment posted by Melvertron, today at 15:46

    Career suicide.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 16:24

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Is it though? Just look how rich the list of sacked Chelsea managers are. I think he should go for it, it’s a win win. Win and be successful and you’ll reap the plaudits, get sacked after 10 games and everyone will still say he’s a good manager and it’s just how Chelsea operate…
      Then he can go back to Brighton or Southampton or Grasshopper with £10M in his back pocket.

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 15:52

    Run, Potter, run.
    Stay away from this dysfunctional organization

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:09

      Sport Report replied:
      Get Big Sam in - he'll keep them up

  • Comment posted by Arjay, today at 15:49

    If Graham Potter has any sense and self-respect he'll steer clear and stay at Brighton. They're building something at Brighton and he should really stay and continue that work. If he goes to Chelsea, yes he may be at a bigger club with more resources and European football, but all it takes is to lose a few games and suddenly you're out of work.

    • Reply posted by PeteG, today at 15:59

      PeteG replied:
      True. But he'll be out of work with at 10 figure pay off and another job pretty much guaranteed.

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 15:43

    Sacking culture at Chelsea reigns supreme

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 17:17

      cb replied:
      Agreed. He's a good manager/coach proved that as we can all see, BUT managing those supposedly big name players, their attitude and all the circus that historically goes w Chelsea beyond the cups, the players will not like his methods or he'll be given a player he doesn't want then the dressing room will be lost and all that previous work forgotten. Get Brighton into top 6, then wait for better!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 15:50

    Chelsea is poison for any football manager, Potter should steer well clear, especially when you have a daft American owner that already has no clue how to run a football club after 100 days.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 16:33

      ET replied:
      Indeed.
      Just look at Ancelotti, Mourinho, and so on. All not doing well.
      Hang on….

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 15:46

    I thought Potter had more sense than to throw his lot in with the Chelsea owners.

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 16:35

      Bella boy replied:
      No, his good sense comes from wanting a great job and fantastic opportunity - your thick and don't see this.

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 15:51

    Potter would be nuts to move. The Brighton project is still underway and all the club is moving in the same direction

    Moving to Chelsea comes with an immensely more difficult and politically charged environment and a cultural swamp of entitlement and unrealistic expectation.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 16:34

      ET replied:
      Unrealistic? 2 x CL. More PL than most. More FAC than most. Even a EuroL.

      I think your definition of unrealistic, is er, unrealistic.

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 16:17

    Wrong combination. Potter does brilliantly with his hand picked squad of players that he chooses and develops with support from shrewd owners. A bunch of over paid prima Donnas picked by hidden directors of football and hideos pressure from demanding owners will not be his (or Chelsea) best interests.

    • Reply posted by Paul11, today at 17:30

      Paul11 replied:
      Very well said. I’m furious that he’s been allowed to talk to them. We’re in the best position now than we’ve ever been and if he goes it’ll be a slow descent.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 15:45

    Could be another David Moyes at Man Utd move

    • Reply posted by DavidsEdgar, today at 16:06

      DavidsEdgar replied:
      And I think Man U still regret sacking him. Clueless owners again 🙄

  • Comment posted by Silvappaxer, today at 15:53

    Moving to Chelsea will ruin his career. That’s what they do.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 16:35

      ET replied:
      Whose career has been ruined?

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 15:44

    Plundering Brighton for their manager a daft idea.
    Plenty of out-of-work talent available elsewhere.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 17:57

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Not really, he has the vision to play modern football and Chelsea have a wealth of very young English talent that he will tap into. It’s a gamble for both parties but it seems to have the opposition supporters up In arms. Nice guy, does his job well.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport