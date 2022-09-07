Middlesbrough and Swansea City fined over melee
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Middlesbrough and Swansea City have each been fined £5,000 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
The two Championship clubs were charged after Middlesbrough's 2-1 victory at the Riverside on 27 August.
The Football Association said each club "accepted the standard penalty".
Swansea defender Ben Cabango was sent off following an 87th-minute clash with Isaiah Jones, which led to a melee involving players from both sides.
Cabango was shown a second yellow card for shoving Jones to the ground.