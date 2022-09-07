Pablo Martinez played nine times for Bristol Rovers before joining Chippenham in July

"Clubs without defibrillators are putting players lives at risk."

That is the message from Pablo Martinez, 21, who was resuscitated on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest playing in a National League South match last month.

The former Bristol Rovers defender collapsed while playing for Chippenham against Chelmsford on August 23.

"I'm so lucky and very grateful to still be here," the former Wales Under-19 player told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

The former West Brom academy player collapsed on the pitch after 27 minutes and was rushed to hospital in Bristol after being revived by club staff using CPR and a defibrillator.

He has since had an operation to fit a device to his chest designed to shock the heart back to its normal rhythm should it ever go into cardiac arrest again, while his heart data is sent directly for monitoring in hospital.

Martinez said: "I got told that some teams don't have defibrillators. That shocked me. In academies I've been in over the years, they have always had them. When I'm hearing certain teams or age groups don't have them it hit me - you might not use them ever, there might be cobwebs all over the box they are in, but the one time you need it, it could save someone's life.

"If the defib wasn't there at Chippenham I wouldn't be here. Cases like Christian Eriksen and Fabrice Muamba, if the defibs aren't there then people wouldn't be here. It's unfair on players.

"It opened my eyes, I understand they are expensive but if you can raise funds or do something to get one, I'd urge clubs to do it. The one time you need it will be to save someone's life."

Martinez returned to the scene of his collapse at Hardenhuish Park to watch his team-mates snatch a last-minute win against Dartford on Saturday and he joked: "I enjoyed the game but my heart rate was going high."

He said: "A big thing was going to the stadium, being at the site where it happened, and seeing the fans. That was really important to my recovery.

"Every single fan was wishing me a speedy recovery and the reception I got... I know Chippenham is a good club but I didn't expect that much, I was really thankful.

"They didn't tell the players I was coming in so when I entered the changing room it was a big shock for them and a shock for me with how loud they were."

Despite joking to manager Gary Horgan after being resuscitated that he would be ready to play the next match, Martinez is not rushing his recovery. "I feel completely normal, but I've got a meeting with a specialist who is going to talk to me about going back to sport and do some tests," he said.

"When I woke up I told the gaffer I was ready for Tuesday. I said it half as a joke because I didn't realise how serious the situation was, but I remember the gaffer looking at me like he'd seen a ghost and not even reacting to my joke, and I thought, 'OK, this might be something serious.'

"I remember I headed a ball and I felt slightly dizzy, I thought it could be the sun or that I'd headed it off the wrong part of my head.

"Then I remember going to kick the ball and I completely miskicked it and I had the same feeling again, and then it went just pitch black for me.

"I wanted to know every single detail, even to the point where I asked for the footage, understandably my dad didn't want to see it, but I wanted to see what happened. I watched it back and I understand.

"The first time watching was shocking. I was taken aback. The second time I was more interested than shocked. Even the way my body reacted when I fell. It actually helped me because I showed the doctor and he said that it was definitely a cardiac arrest."

He added: "I am quite calm. I got over it quite quickly. Stuff happens, it's unlucky, but I'm lucky to be here. All I can do now is take each day as it comes and enjoy being with my family and seeing what the future holds.

"I should be able to go back to football but it depends on those tests. I am more focused on taking each day as it comes. I have enjoyed the little things, like taking my dog for a walk, even more than usual.

"I spoke to the gaffer and he said, 'Take your time. If you come back, you need to come back mentally ready.'"