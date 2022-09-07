Sean O'Brien: Forest Green Rovers sign free-agent forward following trial period
Forest Green Rovers have signed versatile forward Sean O'Brien on a free transfer.
The 20-year-old, who can play as a central striker or attacking midfielder, has joined the League One newcomers after a successful trial.
"Sean impressed us and we think he has a lot of potential," head coach Ian Burchill told the club website.
"He's a clever footballer who's very comfortable on the ball and has a lot of positive attributes."
O'Brien has spent all his fledgling career with Millwall and appeared for the club's under-18 and under-21 sides before his release at the end of last season.
He joins a Forest Green side fourth from bottom of the table with seven points from their opening seven games.
