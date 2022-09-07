Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Ross Stewart has scored 31 goals in 64 league appearances for Sunderland since joining from Ross County in February 2021

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is set to miss the next 12 weeks with a thigh injury.

BBC Radio Newcastle reports the Scotland international, who suffered the injury in the warm up before Monday's 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, could miss the start of the World Cup.

The 26-year-old has scored five goals in seven matches this season.

Full-back Dennis Cirkin, 20, is also facing a spell on the sidelines with an injury picked up against Boro.

The England youth international will be out for the rest of this year.