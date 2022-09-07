Close menu

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's ruthless reputation for sacking managers continues

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments141

Thomas Tuchel left 'angry' after shock defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea's ruthless reputation for sacking managers, irrespective of previous success and reputation, lives on with the brutal dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.

If anyone believed new owner Todd Boehly would adopt a lighter and more sympathetic touch to those inhabiting the manager's office at Stamford Bridge than predecessor Roman Abramovich they can now think again.

The same rules apply. Poor results equal the sack. Quickly.

Boehly's turbulent first 100 days in charge at Chelsea ended with the abrupt removal of the man who won the Champions League in May 2021, six months after arriving to replace sacked Frank Lampard.

The American's hands-on approach, coupled with the lack of a sporting director after key figures such as director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance advisor Petr Cech left, has made Stamford Bridge appear to be an unsettled and somewhat chaotic place.

Sacking a manager just days after Chelsea spent more in one transfer window than any other British club in history, £255.3m according to financial services firm Deloitte, only adds to that impression.

Boehly has certainly proved his ambition and financial power but he has made a very bold call sacking Tuchel, one of the game's elite managers, so soon after taking control at the club, although it has appeared all has not been well behind the scenes at Chelsea for some time.

There seemed to be an uneasy relationship between manager and boardroom, with Tuchel issuing several coded messages of mild discontent about transfer policy during the summer. Boehly's strategy was more inclusive than the distance applied by Abramovich and Granovskaia and Tuchel seemed to have not enjoyed the change.

The collaborative approach suggests not all transfer targets were Tuchel's although the deadline day arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who worked successfully with the German at Borussia Dortmund, from Barcelona certainly had his prints on it.

He told the BBC in the summer: "The relationship with the owners is very intense, very close, which it has to be because without Petr and without Marina it's a big change in the daily structure and communication.

"I'm a lot more involved. I have to step up in terms of responsibility. I think in the long-term or even when the close of pre-season comes, I will want to be more on the coaching role again."

It never happened.

I am angry at myself and Chelsea performance - Tuchel

Tuchel won the Champions League without additions to his Chelsea squad but struggled to replicate that success once the new buys flowed in with Romelu Lukaku - not Boehly's doing, it should be stressed - a horrendous failure at £97.5m and now back at Inter Milan.

The manager appeared to give up on Lukaku very quickly, resulting in what will eventually be a very heavy financial hit for the club.

Even so, Chelsea were close to trophies last season, only losing the League Cup and FA Cup Finals to Liverpool on penalties.

Boehly has certainly given Tuchel reinforcements this summer with England forward Raheem Sterling, defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and Leicester City's young French central defender Wesley Fofana, in at an eye-popping £70m, added to the squad among others.

And yet the pressure has ratcheted up with poor early season performances, including disappointing losses at Leeds United and Southampton, with the decision to sack him taken before the shock Champions League loss away to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Boehly has been the subject of jibes from outside Chelsea suggesting that he is a new arrival playing a form of fantasy football but the other side of the coin is that he made serious statements about his ambition both with his transfer activity and now Tuchel's sacking.

Chelsea's ownership group have clearly seen enough over these first 100 days, both from Tuchel and the team he controls, to decide he is not the man for them and move on. Very swiftly.

While Tuchel's spat with Spurs manager Antonio Conte during and at the end of the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, which led to Football Association censure, might be put down to passions running high, the manager has cut a discontented figure throughout much of the early season, perhaps a sign of events bubbling beneath the surface.

Thomas Tuchel (centre)
Tuchel (centre) was fined for an altercation with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in August

He has, by all accounts, become a more detached personality with players and board, poor results and performances only speeding his demise. Chelsea has simply not appeared a happy camp in recent months,

Tuchel, who will not struggle for future employment with his stellar record, can rightly say he would have needed more time and patience to mould Chelsea's expensively reshaped squad but history tells us, over many years with Abramovich and now in 100 days under Boehly, that those two commodities are next to non-existent at Stamford Bridge.

It is big decision by Boehly and his boardroom cohorts but is it the right one?

Chelsea have often turned the old laws of running a club upside down by thriving on instability and managerial churn. Roberto Di Matteo winning the FA Cup and the Champions League as an interim in 2012 is the prime example.

This, however, is a move laced with high-risk and Boehly must get his choice of successor right.

Abramovich may have sacked many managers but was adept at choosing a replacement to maintain success. Boehly is unproven.

It is likely, if the contracts given to new signings and players already at Chelsea are anything to go by, that Tuchel's successor will be given a long-term deal and will be someone who must be part of the collaborative outlook Boehly wants.

He will have to work quickly to bolt all Chelsea's new signings on to those already at the club, never an easy task anywhere but arguably even harder given the club's expectations to compete for the Premier League and Champions League.

Boehly made plenty of big statements in the transfer market this summer. He has now made his biggest of all by sacking Thomas Tuchel.

And much of Boehly's reputation and standing among Chelsea fans will now rest on the success of his next move.

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 12:45

    Potter should stay, finish the season with Brighton. He'll always be thrown in the mix for the big jobs so he's got nothing to lose by staying put

    • Reply posted by James, today at 12:49

      James replied:
      Got little to lose by going to Chelsea either. If it goes wrong and he gets sacked by the end of the season, he walks away with a huge cheque and everyone will roll their eyes and say "classic Chelsea, he didn't even get a summer transfer window".

  • Comment posted by maniia, today at 12:59

    I'd hate to see a great coach like Potter be ruined by the experience of being at a club like Chelsea. He is thriving because he's been given time to build something

    • Reply posted by Devils Advocate, today at 13:08

      Devils Advocate replied:
      Bring back Frank!

  • Comment posted by bem, today at 13:03

    Why is it NEVER the players, they lose the matches after all!!!

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 13:08

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      If Chelsea sacked a player they'd lose their investment.
      Simple really isn't it.

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 12:51

    Shame, he was on course to have a few fights with a few managers this season!

    Would have made interesting viewing!

    • Reply posted by romans, today at 13:11

      romans replied:
      Yea would have made some games more interesting 😂

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 12:51

    Stay at Brighton Potter

    • Reply posted by Ipswichris, today at 13:10

      Ipswichris replied:
      I read this in Malfoy's voice

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 12:46

    Just before you go, here's £270m to spend.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 13:02

    Potter should stay where he is. Brighton matter as much as Chelsea. They should have kept TT.

  • Comment posted by Soreshins, today at 12:48

    Spending loads of money doesn't mean instant results. The players need to learn their roles, how the club plays, where they fit in, how their egos clash etc, and it's not like footballers have the highest reputation for intelligence. To give the manager less than a week to sort all this out it crazy.
    Maybe we need a transfer window for managers as well!

  • Comment posted by Gadster, today at 12:44

    Big Sam is free.

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 12:46

      Mitrovic replied:
      Colin.

  • Comment posted by Steve Riley, today at 12:56

    Boris is out of work.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 12:51

    So you spend £250M in the window that closed 6 days ago. A few poor results and it's P45 time. Something is very wrong at the club. Even Deadly Doug wasn't that fast on the draw!

  • Comment posted by TheTroll, today at 12:43

    Thanks Tommy Tuchel for everything you did with CFC. Unfortunately, it didn't work out well this season and perhaps it was time for someone else to lead the time. It was embarrassing to witness his behaviour so a change was needed and no wonder why he fell out with his team / owners as he lost the plot in the last press conference.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 13:10

      mike replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by colinlincoln, today at 13:07

    As an Irons fan I would like to see Rodgers take the job then we can be sure Chelski are relegated for sure.
    Tuchel lost the dressing room, a load of primidone's that cost like Frank his managers job. Time these kids on huge salaries did their job and stopped bitching when they get told what to do and if do not get told off.

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 12:57

    He'll be laughing all the way to the bank.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 13:02

      Paul replied:
      The expression is 'Crying all the way to the bank'. But you are right in that he'll be well compensated - and he won't be out of work very long.

  • Comment posted by CWBA2017, today at 12:55

    I'm up for the job!

    Work 6 months, get the sack and whoosh! £10-20, 000 000 in the bank.

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 12:55

    Haaaaarrrrroolld!

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 13:00

      Hard Labour replied:
      Jaaaaammiieeee

  • Comment posted by Time to get off, today at 12:49

    Why a 2nd HYS when one is already open. Its not Man U!!!!

  • Comment posted by Chris T on a bike, today at 12:48

    What is happening? I'm a Liverpool fan and genuinely shocked! It takes years to build success, particularly when competition at the top is hotter than ever.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 12:55

      KingFreddy replied:
      Most of Liverpool's recent success came from Klopp, that tells you all you need to know. Given time the manager will exceed what you set him.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 12:42

    The 2nd of 20 Premier League teams to sack their manager this season

  • Comment posted by Neil James, today at 13:07

    Would like to see Potter get a chance but wouldn't wish Chelsea on him.

    Probably needs to be someone with experience working at big, messy clubs.

