Wales players celebrate the goalless draw which took them a step closer to a first major tournament appearance

Gemma Grainger says Wales must reach the World Cup the hard way as they prepare for Friday's play-off draw.

Wales are in the World Cup play-offs for the first time after Tuesday's draw with Slovenia.

Manager Grainger believes Wales' potential path to Australia and New Zealand is as difficult as they come.

"I think it's fair to say the World Cup qualification for the European teams is the toughest of all the qualification in terms of the route," she said.

The Slovenia stalemate ensured Wales finished second in Group I, behind runaway winners France.

They head into the play-offs alongside eight other second-placed teams in European qualifying, with the best three - Iceland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland - going straight into one-legged play-off finals which take place on 11 October.

Wales must win a one-legged semi-final on 6 October against either Belgium, Scotland, Portugal, Austria or Bosnia-Herzegovina for the right to face one of the top three sides.

The two best-ranked final winners - based on performance in their qualifying groups and the play-off finals - will head to the World Cup, with the third victorious side going into the inter-confederation play-offs, which take place next February in New Zealand.

Those play-offs will feature 10 teams divided into three groups, with three World Cup spots on offer.

"It is hard, but from the first day we have had a clear plan around what we would do if [Wales end up in the inter-confederation play-offs]," Grainger told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"I don't think we would be complaining. To get to that stage I guess the benefits of it would be you get to go to the country where the World Cup will be ahead of the World Cup, which could be an advantage."

According to Fifa's world rankings, Belgium, in 19th, are the strongest team Wales - who are 30th - could face in the play-off semi-finals.

Austria are ranked 20th by Fifa, with Scotland 23rd, Portugal 27th and Bosnia-Herzegovina 63rd.

When asked who she would like to get in the draw, Grainger said: "There is an obviously lower-ranked nation there in Bosnia and that may be the preference.

"But to be quite honest, I think this team over the last 16 months have played against higher-ranked opposition and lower-ranked opposition and performed.

"To be honest, no preference whatsoever.

"We have got to take the next step as a team, just like we did when we played France in this campaign, when we played Slovenia last night.

"These are very good teams that we want to get results from and whoever we play we'll look to do the same."

Wales will hope Jess Fishlock is fit to feature in the play-offs after she played no part in the Slovenia draw or last Friday's win in Greece due to unspecified injury.

"This team will have to learn how to play without Jess Fishlock one day," Grainger said.

"That day I am hoping is not going to be for a long time.

"Jess was so close to being fit, but didn't quite make it. But despite that, we were able to get over the line. For the team to know they can do that without Jess is huge for us."

