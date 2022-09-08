West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton.

Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.

"Last week wasn't great for me," Sutton said. "I still beat my guest, but my score was affected by those two horrendous VAR calls."

Sutton is picking scores for every top-flight game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against Ben Bruce, guitarist with heavy metal band Asking Alexandria.

Asking Alexandria's song Faded Out features on the soundtrack to new film The Retaliators, which is being shown in UK cinemas on 14 September and features cameos from rock legends Tommy Lee of Motley Crue, 5FDP and Papa Roach, among others.

Asking Alexandria's 2016 song, The Black, was Annie Mac's hottest record in the world on her Radio 1 Future Sounds show. They start a European tour in November, finishing at Wembley Arena on 1 December

Ben was born in London, grew up in Dubai and is now based in the United States but decided very early on who to support.

"Based on where I lived until I was five or six, technically I should be a Crystal Palace fan," he told BBC Sport.

"One of my uncles was on Everton's books for a while too, but the rest of my family were all from the Chelsea area and supported them so I was sort of born into that - they are the team I started watching.

"I carried on playing football when we moved to Dubai in the mid-1990s and a lot of my favourite Chelsea players are from that era - Gianfranco Zola was a hero of mine.

"I lost touch a bit when I moved to the US because it was harder to follow football here back then, but that has changed a lot in the past few years. It's far more popular now.

"I could be completely wrong but I put that down to when David Beckham joined LA Galaxy in 2007. It made a big difference - people started taking it more seriously and following it properly."

That has made it easier to watch Chelsea from afar, and keep up with all their managerial changes too - including Thomas Tuchel's sacking this week and the appointment of Graham Potter.

"It's tough to say now whether that was the right call," Ben added.

"Tuchel did some great stuff for us but obviously this season we got off to a rocky start. Sacking him is going to affect moral one way or the other - so let's see what happens and how we perform on Saturday."

Premier League predictions - week 7 Result Sutton Ben SATURDAY Fulham v Chelsea x-x 1-1 1-2 Bournemouth v Brighton x-x 1-2 0-2 Leicester v Aston Villa x-x 1-2 1-2 Liverpool v Wolves x-x 1-2 2-0 Southampton v Brentford x-x 2-2 1-2 Man City v Tottenham x-x 3-3 2-1 SUNDAY Arsenal v Everton x-x 2-1 3-0 West Ham v Newcastle x-x 2-1 0-0 Crystal Palace v Man Utd x-x 0-1 1-1 MONDAY Leeds v Nott'm Forest x-x 3-1 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Fulham v Chelsea (12:30 BST)

Chelsea have been erratic this season anyway, but what kind of reaction will we see from them after Thomas Tuchel's sacking? New manager Graham Potter is not going to have time to make much difference ahead of this game.

Chelsea have got better players than Fulham, who were well beaten by Tottenham last weekend, but the Cottagers have picked up seven points from nine at home so far and I have a feeling they will get something here too.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Ben's prediction: This is going to be close. Fulham have been scoring a few goals and Chelsea have obviously been on a bit of a roller coaster. 1-2

Bournemouth v Brighton

Where do Brighton go next with Graham Potter leaving for Chelsea? We will have to wait and see.

Bournemouth already have a caretaker manager in charge after Gary O'Neil replaced Scott Parker last week, and he did his prospects of getting the job permanently no harm at all with that brilliant comeback to beat Nottingham Forest.

I have to admit I didn't see that coming. Parker seemingly didn't think some of the Cherries players were up to Premier League level, but clearly O'Neil does. That was a huge result for them.

Potter's exit helps Bournemouth here too - his departure could affect the Brighton players' belief. There will have been a lot of uncertainty at the club about what happens next.

But even without Potter, I would expect Brighton to set up against Bournemouth in their usual way, and let's not forget that the Seagulls are a really good team.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Ben's prediction: We are going to live near Brighton when we move back to the UK so I have to go with them here. They have been doing better than I expected anyway. 0-2

Leicester v Aston Villa

We should call this one 'El Sackio' because the future of both managers is in doubt.

I saw Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers interviewed after they lost 5-2 to Brighton last weekend and, to me, he looked like a man who doesn't really want to be there anymore.

Steven Gerrard has been under pressure too, but at least he has something to build on after getting a draw with Manchester City.

There are so many connections between the two managers, from Liverpool - where Gerrard played under Rodgers at the end of his career - to Glasgow, where they were rivals as managers of Rangers and Celtic.

Add all that into the mix, and two teams who are struggling this season, and there is a lot to play for.

I'm going for Villa to win it, mainly because Leicester are so bad at the back. Something is not right there, and they always look like they are going to concede goals.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Ben's prediction: 1-2

Liverpool v Wolves

It's nowhere near as bad as Leicester's situation but something is not right with Liverpool's defence either. Their high line was exposed by Napoli on Wednesday, when the Reds kept getting opened up.

Every time I've predicted a Liverpool game this season, I've expected Jurgen Klopp's side to bounce back after they've dropped points or played badly, and put it down to a blip.

But it seems like this is more than a blip, which is why I am going for a shock here.

Liverpool will score, I'm certain of that, but I also think Wolves will be able to cause them problems.

Wolves' usual issue is that they don't score enough goals, and I'm not sure Diego Costa is the answer there, but I can see them getting a few chances at Anfield.

I know my guest this week, Ben, is mates with Motley Crue - which is a very good way of describing Liverpool's defence this season.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Ben's prediction: 2-0

Southampton v Brentford

This fixture is absolutely impossible to predict! Last season Southampton won 4-1 at St Mary's then lost 3-0 at Brentford, which kind of underlines how up and down both teams are.

The heat was on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl at the start of this campaign but, from what I've seen, they will win enough games to stay up.

Brentford have got goals in them too, as they showed again against Leeds last week. People didn't expect that kind of attacking performance from the Bees against Manchester United either, although I did.

I don't like going for many draws - it feels a bit gutless not to pick a winner - but I can't split these two.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Ben's prediction: 1-2

Man City v Tottenham (17:30)

Tottenham are arguably the best counter-attacking team in the country, and the way that Manchester City set up suits them - as we saw when Spurs won at Etihad Stadium in February.

I'm expecting another extremely open game on Saturday because City never change the way they play, but with a different result because I just can't see Erling Haaland being outshone by Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.

I think Son will get off the mark this season - he is in my Fantasy team, you see - but I also have to back Haaland to score, and City won't end up empty-handed this time.

Sutton's prediction: 3-3

Ben's prediction: This is going to be a great match. 2-1

SUNDAY

Arsenal v Everton (14:00)

Arsenal deserved something from their defeat by Manchester United last weekend.

I've seen Gunners boss Mikel Arteta criticised for going for broke too early when he made his triple substitution at Old Trafford - but there was less than 20 minutes left when he made that change, with United winning 2-1, and I don't see a problem with going on the attack like that.

This won't be easy for Arsenal because Everton have got a good spirit about them, which has got them a point in their past four games, and they have some dangerous players on the break too. The question is, will that be enough to get the Toffees anything here?

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal juggle their squad with their Europa League campaign starting this week but they have plenty of creativity in their ranks and, if Gabriel Jesus plays on Sunday, the Gunners should edge this.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Ben's prediction: Arsenal will win, it's just a question of how many they will score. 3-0

West Ham v Newcastle

I felt for West Ham after the debacle at Stamford Bridge. Maxwel Cornet's disallowed goal for the Hammers was one of the worst decisions of all time.

Newcastle were equally hard done by, however, and for Tyrick Mitchell's own goal to be ruled out was probably an even worse call.

Both teams will have a point to prove this weekend, and this should be a cracking match.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's attacking approach means they will take the game to West Ham and load bodies into the opposition box - and that might suit David Moyes' side, who like to break with pace.

I'm going with the Hammers, and for Moyes to get a bit of luck this time.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Ben's prediction: 0-0

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (16:30)

Everyone seems to be getting carried away with Manchester United, who in some people's eyes have gone from being the worst team in the world to the best side in the country, in the space of three weeks.

In reality, they are still somewhere in the middle. United have done very well to win their past four league games, but they are going to have a blip at some point.

Crystal Palace, who beat United at Selhurst Park at the end of last season, have got some talented players and will fancy their chances of repeating that result.

But I like the look of United's defence and they will still carry a threat, so I am going to go with them to extend their winning run - just about.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Ben's prediction: I feel like United are going to win it, but I have to give Palace something here. 1-1

MONDAY

Leeds v Nottingham Forest (20:00)

I've been getting a lot of stick from fans of both of these teams - with Leeds it was because I said at the start of the season that they would go down and, from Nottingham Forest supporters, it was because I have predicted they would suffer a couple of heavy defeats.

Leeds fans were really getting on my case in August when I was saying they would lose games - but maybe that's not a bad thing from their point of view because, every time I have predicted they would get a positive result, they got beaten.

Let's see what happens here. I think home advantage will help Leeds and their high-intensity style a lot, and we are still waiting for Forest to knit together after signing so many players.

I may be wrong but I think for Forest to lose at home to Bournemouth last week, after leading 2-0, could have been really damaging for them, and their support.

We should find out a bit about Forest's resilience with their reaction at Elland Road because I am expecting Leeds to go at them quite ferociously, but their next game, at home to Fulham, already looks massive.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Ben's prediction: 2-1

Chris Sutton and Ben Bruce were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Sutton do last week?

Sutton got three correct results from 10 matches, without any exact scores, giving him a total of 30 points.

He beat Cardiff rapper Juice Menace, who got two correct results with no exact scores, giving her a total of 20 points.

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2022-23 Ali Bruce-Ball 110 Serge Pizzorno 70 GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew 70 Chris Sutton 62 (average after six weeks) Ross MacDonald from The 1975 60 Tom from Dry Cleaning 40 Juice Menace 20

Total scores after week 6 Guests 370 Chris Sutton 370

How did you get on?

A weekend of shock results hit your scores as well as those of Chris and his guest - you got only three results correct.

Manchester City's draw with Aston Villa was the game that caught the most people out, with 89% expecting a win for Pep Guardiola's side.

You vs Chris & the guests - Week Five Position Correct results Chris 3/10 You* 3/10 Juice Menace 2/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 6 You* 30/60 Chris 28/60 Guests 25/60