Dundalk have moved above Derry City into second spot in the League of Ireland table after they were awarded the points from their recent defeat by Sligo Rovers.

On the field, Sligo won the Showgrounds game 2-0 but were found to have fielded the suspended Adam McDonnell.

With Dundalk credited with a 3-0 win, they are now one point ahead of the Candystripes.

As a result, Shamrock Rovers' lead has been reduced to three points.

The leaders have two games in hand on Dundalk while Derry have also played one game less than the Oriel Park outfit.

While Sligo's points haul has been reduced to 38, they remain fifth in the table.