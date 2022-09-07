Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the favourite to replace Graham Potter as Brighton and Hove Albion manager, with Potter close to taking over at Chelsea. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton does not think Postecoglou would take the Brighton job. (Sun) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier had an ice pack on his leg after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League defeat by Ajax. (Express) external-link

Why did Rangers captain Tavernier come off at break?

Tavernier was playing with injury in the 4-0 losses to Celtic and Ajax. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Calvin Bassey insists Ajax's win over his former club Rangers was not "easy". (BT Sport via Scotsman - subscription required external-link )

Giovanni van Bronckhorst said it is "too much of an ask" for Rangers to compete with wealthier Champions League clubs. (BT Sport via Sun external-link )

Van Bronckhorst recalled his own Champions League debut as a Feyenoord player, a 5-1 loss to Juventus in 1997, as he debriefed the Rangers players following Wednesday's defeat. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers player and manager Ally McCoist believes it is time for goalkeeper Allan McGregor to regain the number one spot at Ibrox. (BT Sport via Express external-link )

Celtic's upcoming Champions League opponents Leipzig are to offer Marco Rose the manager's job following the German club's dismissal of Domenico Tedesco. (Bild via Record external-link )

Matt O'Riley says the full-time reaction from fans after Celtic's 3-0 loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday made it feel like a win. (Record) external-link

Defender Craig Halkett has not recovered from injury in time for Heart of Midlothian's opening Europa Conference League group match with Istanbul Basaksehir. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart can become one the best centre-back partnerships in Scotland, says Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti faces a spell on the sidelines with injury. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County defender George Harmon has suffered a hamstring tear. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link