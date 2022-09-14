Reading v Sunderland

Daniel Neil (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
ReadingReading0SunderlandSunderland0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 3-5-2
Formation 3-4-2-1
Foul by Tyrese Fornah (Reading).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|9
|6
|2
|1
|17
|5
|12
|20
|2
|Norwich
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|6
|8
|19
|3
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|16
|4
|Blackburn
|9
|5
|0
|4
|11
|11
|0
|15
|5
|Burnley
|9
|3
|5
|1
|15
|9
|6
|14
|6
|Bristol City
|9
|4
|2
|3
|16
|13
|3
|14
|7
|Watford
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|9
|0
|13
|8
|Wigan
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|13
|9
|Sunderland
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|9
|2
|12
|10
|QPR
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|11
|1
|12
|11
|Preston
|9
|2
|6
|1
|3
|2
|1
|12
|12
|Luton
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|9
|0
|12
|13
|Blackpool
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|12
|14
|Rotherham
|8
|2
|5
|1
|9
|6
|3
|11
|15
|Stoke
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|11
|0
|11
|16
|Millwall
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|11
|17
|Cardiff
|9
|3
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|11
|18
|Hull
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|18
|-7
|11
|19
|West Brom
|9
|1
|7
|1
|12
|10
|2
|10
|20
|Middlesbrough
|9
|2
|3
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|9
|21
|Birmingham
|9
|2
|3
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|9
|22
|Swansea
|9
|2
|3
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|9
|23
|Huddersfield
|8
|1
|1
|6
|8
|13
|-5
|4
|24
|Coventry
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|13
|-7
|1
