Championship
ReadingReading0SunderlandSunderland0

Reading v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 3Holmes
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5McIntyre
  • 17Yiadom
  • 8Hendrick
  • 22Loum
  • 19Fornah
  • 23Hoilett
  • 9Lucas João
  • 10Ince

Substitutes

  • 11Meite
  • 12Baba
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 30Abrefa
  • 35Ehibhatiomhan
  • 36Craig

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 20Clarke
  • 10Roberts
  • 21Pritchard
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 7Dajaku
  • 8Embleton
  • 12Bass
  • 16Diallo
  • 19Bennette
  • 27Matete
  • 32Hume
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home16%
Away84%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Daniel Neil (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Tyrese Fornah (Reading).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich9612146819
3Reading9513911-216
4Blackburn95041111015
5Burnley9351159614
6Bristol City94231613314
7Watford934299013
8Wigan8341910-113
9Sunderland9333119212
10QPR93331211112
11Preston926132112
12Luton933399012
13Blackpool9333910-112
14Rotherham825196311
15Stoke93241111011
16Millwall9324911-211
17Cardiff9324710-311
18Hull93241118-711
19West Brom91711210210
20Middlesbrough92341315-29
21Birmingham923458-39
22Swansea9234712-59
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry6015613-71
