Championship
ReadingReading20:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Sunderland

Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 3Holmes
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5McIntyre
  • 17Yiadom
  • 8Hendrick
  • 22Loum
  • 19Fornah
  • 23Hoilett
  • 9Lucas João
  • 10Ince

Substitutes

  • 11Meite
  • 12Baba
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 30Abrefa
  • 35Ehibhatiomhan
  • 36Craig

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 20Clarke
  • 10Roberts
  • 21Pritchard
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 7Dajaku
  • 8Embleton
  • 12Bass
  • 16Diallo
  • 19Bennette
  • 27Matete
  • 32Hume
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich8512126616
3Blackburn95041111015
4Reading8503911-215
5Burnley9351159614
6Bristol City84221611514
7Watford934299013
8Wigan8341910-113
9Preston926132112
10Sunderland8323119211
11QPR83231211111
12Stoke93241111011
13Blackpool8323910-111
14Cardiff9324710-311
15Hull93241118-711
16Rotherham724196310
17Millwall8314911-210
18West Brom8161121029
19Luton823378-19
20Middlesbrough92341315-29
21Swansea9234712-59
22Birmingham822458-38
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

