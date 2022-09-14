Reading v Sunderland

ReadingReading20:00SunderlandSunderland
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 3Holmes
- 4Hutchinson
- 5McIntyre
- 17Yiadom
- 8Hendrick
- 22Loum
- 19Fornah
- 23Hoilett
- 9Lucas João
- 10Ince
Substitutes
- 11Meite
- 12Baba
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 21Bouzanis
- 30Abrefa
- 35Ehibhatiomhan
- 36Craig
Sunderland
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Patterson
- 13O'Nien
- 6Batth
- 42Alese
- 11Gooch
- 24Neil
- 4Evans
- 20Clarke
- 10Roberts
- 21Pritchard
- 9Simms
Substitutes
- 7Dajaku
- 8Embleton
- 12Bass
- 16Diallo
- 19Bennette
- 27Matete
- 32Hume
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match report to follow.