Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 5Bartley
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 10Phillips
  • 15Pieters
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 24Palmer

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 31Bielik
  • 18Chong
  • 48Williams
  • 7Bacuna
  • 8Deeney
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 6Mejbri
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 14Leko
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 35Hall
Referee:
Josh Smith

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich8512126616
3Blackburn95041111015
4Reading8503911-215
5Burnley9351159614
6Bristol City84221611514
7Watford934299013
8Wigan8341910-113
9Preston926132112
10Sunderland8323119211
11QPR83231211111
12Stoke93241111011
13Blackpool8323910-111
14Cardiff9324710-311
15Hull93241118-711
16Rotherham724196310
17Millwall8314911-210
18West Brom8161121029
19Luton823378-19
20Middlesbrough92341315-29
21Swansea9234712-59
22Birmingham822458-38
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

