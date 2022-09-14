Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City19:45Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 3Byram
  • 26Núñez
  • 23McLean
  • 24Sargent
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 14Cantwell
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Gibson
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 21Sinani
  • 25Hernández
  • 33McGovern

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Vyner
  • 4Naismith
  • 5Atkinson
  • 17Sykes
  • 6James
  • 7Scott
  • 3Dasilva
  • 14Weimann
  • 21Wells
  • 15Conway

Substitutes

  • 8Williams
  • 9Martin
  • 10King
  • 11Semenyo
  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 30Massengo
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich8512126616
3Blackburn95041111015
4Reading8503911-215
5Burnley9351159614
6Bristol City84221611514
7Watford934299013
8Wigan8341910-113
9Preston926132112
10Sunderland8323119211
11QPR83231211111
12Stoke93241111011
13Blackpool8323910-111
14Cardiff9324710-311
15Hull93241118-711
16Rotherham724196310
17Millwall8314911-210
18West Brom8161121029
19Luton823378-19
20Middlesbrough92341315-29
21Swansea9234712-59
22Birmingham822458-38
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport