Millwall v Queens Park Rangers

MillwallMillwall19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Bialkowski
- 15Cresswell
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 16Shackleton
- 8Mitchell
- 23Saville
- 17Styles
- 10Flemming
- 9Bradshaw
- 21Voglsammer
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 2McNamara
- 6Evans
- 7Afobe
- 11Malone
- 14Burey
- 39Honeyman
QPR
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dieng
- 27Laird
- 26Balogun
- 3Dunne
- 22Paal
- 6Johansen
- 15Field
- 47Iroegbunam
- 7Willock
- 11Roberts
- 10Chair
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 9Dykes
- 13Archer
- 17Dozzell
- 18Bonne
- 23Masterson
- 37Adomah
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report to follow.