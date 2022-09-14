Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United19:45BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 20Hall
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 4Barlaser
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 3Bramall
  • 11Ogbene
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 5McCart
  • 7High
  • 12Kelly
  • 15Bola
  • 16Lindsay
  • 24Humphreys
  • 31Vickers

Blackpool

Formation 3-4-3

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 15R Williams
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Thorniley
  • 4Gabriel
  • 12Dougall
  • 2Connolly
  • 23Thompson
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 9Yates
  • 25Corbeanu

Substitutes

  • 1Maxwell
  • 3Husband
  • 16Carey
  • 19Lavery
  • 22Hamilton
  • 24Wright
  • 28Patino
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich8512126616
3Blackburn95041111015
4Reading8503911-215
5Burnley9351159614
6Bristol City84221611514
7Watford934299013
8Wigan8341910-113
9Preston926132112
10Sunderland8323119211
11QPR83231211111
12Stoke93241111011
13Blackpool8323910-111
14Cardiff9324710-311
15Hull93241118-711
16Rotherham724196310
17Millwall8314911-210
18West Brom8161121029
19Luton823378-19
20Middlesbrough92341315-29
21Swansea9234712-59
22Birmingham822458-38
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

