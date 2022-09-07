Close menu
Champions League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2MarseilleMarseille0

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison's double gives hosts win

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments305

Tottenham's Richarlison scores the opening goal against Marseille in the Champions League
Richarlison's goals were his first since joining Tottenham from Everton this summer

Richarlison's first goals for Tottenham broke Marseille's stubborn resistance as Antonio Conte's side made a winning return to the Champions League.

Marseille frustrated Spurs for large parts of this opening Group D game even after being reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Chancel Mbemba was sent off for a professional foul on Son Heung-min.

Spurs were struggling to make the breakthrough until Richarlison powered home a header from Ivan Perisic's cross with 14 minutes left to open his account following his £60m summer move from Everton.

Richarlison added another with an even better header five minutes later, this time meeting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's delivery at the far post to beat Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez and seal the points for Spurs.

Richarlison makes his mark

Richarlison joined Spurs in order to sample the Champions League stage after making a huge contribution as Everton made a late escape from relegation last season.

The Brazilian was a hero at Goodison Park and - unusually for a big-money transfer - went with almost unanimous good wishes from supporters who had taken him to their hearts.

The 25-year-old was a powerful addition to the potent Spurs front line that already boasted England captain Harry Kane, Son and the talented Dejan Kulusevski - the sort of signing Conte craved in his hunt for major prizes.

He has had to bide his time but Richarlison's early contributions, including his contentious ball juggling in the recent win over Nottingham Forest, have already won him favour among Spurs fans.

And he cemented that status here with two vital goals that ensured Spurs came through a night of hard work with a crucial victory.

Richarlison's theatrics may occasionally irritate, but there is no doubting his quality and the two headers that made the difference here demonstrated exactly what he brings to Spurs.

Stubborn Spurs dig deep

Spurs may not have been pleasing on the eye at times this season but Conte has injected steel into the side that means they have the ability to get the job done even when they are not at their best.

It was the same here as they lacked rhythm and momentum for long periods, Marseille often the more composed side in possession until the sending-off of Mbemba.

He had to go and it handed the initiative to Spurs, who stuck to their task and ultimately found a match-winner in Richarlison.

Conte celebrated wildly on the touchline, the manner of victory seemingly giving him just as much pleasure as any earned by free-flowing football.

Spurs are a different beast under the fiercely driven Italian and here, even when not touching the heights, they proved it again.

Player of the match

RicharlisonRicharlison

with an average of 7.34

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    7.34

  2. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.06

  3. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.43

  4. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.37

  6. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    6.34

  7. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.30

  8. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.21

  9. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.01

  10. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    5.99

  11. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    5.95

  12. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    5.95

  13. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    5.93

  14. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.88

  15. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.86

  16. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    5.80

Marseille

  1. Squad number30Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    6.73

  2. Squad number3Player nameBailly
    Average rating

    6.15

  3. Squad number6Player nameGuendouzi
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number7Player nameClauss
    Average rating

    5.90

  5. Squad number8Player nameGerson
    Average rating

    5.84

  6. Squad number27Player nameVeretout
    Average rating

    5.83

  7. Squad number11Player nameSuárez
    Average rating

    5.72

  8. Squad number21Player nameRongier
    Average rating

    5.72

  9. Squad number4Player nameGigot
    Average rating

    5.69

  10. Squad number16Player namePau López
    Average rating

    5.61

  11. Squad number77Player nameHarit
    Average rating

    5.58

  12. Squad number23Player nameKolasinac
    Average rating

    5.52

  13. Squad number5Player nameBalerdi
    Average rating

    5.48

  14. Squad number17Player nameÜnder
    Average rating

    5.11

  15. Squad number99Player nameMbemba
    Average rating

    5.08

  16. Squad number22Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    5.07

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17RomeroSubstituted forTangangaat 73'minutes
  • 15DierBooked at 53mins
  • 34LengletSubstituted forDaviesat 73'minutes
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forKulusevskiat 61'minutes
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forBissoumaat 85'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Richarlison
  • 7Son Heung-MinBooked at 65minsSubstituted forDohertyat 86'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 24Spence
  • 25Tanganga
  • 29Sarr
  • 33Davies
  • 38Bissouma

Marseille

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16López
  • 99MbembaBooked at 47mins
  • 3BaillyBooked at 48mins
  • 4GigotSubstituted forÜnderat 87'minutes
  • 7ClaussBooked at 70minsSubstituted forKolasinacat 70'minutes
  • 21Rongier
  • 27VeretoutSubstituted forGueyeat 87'minutes
  • 30Tavares
  • 8Santos da SilvaSubstituted forBalerdiat 50'minutes
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 11SuárezSubstituted forHaritat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ngapandouetnbu
  • 5Balerdi
  • 10Payet
  • 17Ünder
  • 22Gueye
  • 23Kolasinac
  • 29Kaboré
  • 36Blanco
  • 77Harit
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Attendance:
57,367

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Marseille 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Marseille 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nuno Tavares (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ben Davies.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Harit.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Eric Bailly.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).

  10. Post update

    Pape Gueye (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).

  12. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Marseille).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Cengiz Ünder replaces Samuel Gigot.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Pape Gueye replaces Jordan Veretout.

  18. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Eric Bailly (Marseille).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Matt Doherty replaces Son Heung-Min.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

306 comments

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 21:59

    2 goals for Richarlison and Liverpool back to reality, someone check on Jamie Carragher

  • Comment posted by jonno1103, today at 22:07

    Richy gave his heart & soul to us for 4 years and now he'll do the same for Spurs. Good business for both sides. Be nice to Spurs win in Europe instead of the usual suspects.

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 22:02

    Goodness me that was uncomfortable to watch.

    Delighted with the result however.

    To those who questioned why we needed Richarlison, the answer was for tonight, when Kane and Son weren't at the races.

    COYS

    • Reply posted by Candy Kanes, today at 22:05

      Candy Kanes replied:
      Very true. He’s coming good, too.

  • Comment posted by Must be Lunch Time Im on here, today at 21:59

    Clean sheet, 3 points against the toughest opponents in the group. I’ll take that despite an average performance.

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 22:10

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      Still waiting for us to get going
      But, 3 points tonight
      Unbeaten in league
      14points and third
      I’ll take that
      COYS

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 22:06

    What a stadium Spurs have. Absolutely sensational.

    Would like to see them have a proper run at winning the cup this year.

    • Reply posted by neil, today at 22:10

      neil replied:
      they had a chance a couple of years ago. that'll do them for a while.

  • Comment posted by brendan, today at 22:00

    A Champions Leauge debut to remember for Richardison.
    Importantly for Spurs, he looks capable of taking some goal scoring pressure off of Kane at the top level.

    • Reply posted by brendan, today at 22:02

      brendan replied:
      Whoops, Richarlison that should read.

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 21:59

    Richarlison proving the doubters wrong, what a signing so far! Also what channel were Arsenal on tonight, I couldn't find them.

    • Reply posted by sunningdale5, today at 22:06

      sunningdale5 replied:
      Why are you uptight about Arsenal - surely you should be enjoying this amazing performance against one of Europes elite.

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 22:02

    Let’s be honest, prior to the red card, that was laboured and abject - so many poor performances. Unusually personified by Bentancur tonight.

    Ultimately, 3pts is a great start to our CL campaign, but we’re gonna have to play miles better than this - in the PL too for that matter. Still, we remain undefeated this season!

    COYS!!

    • Reply posted by H P Lovecraft11, today at 22:04

      H P Lovecraft11 replied:
      You're a bundle of bloody joy aren't you.

  • Comment posted by Wippetgood, today at 22:12

    Well done Spurs - from a West Ham fan.

    • Reply posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 22:13

      Rum_n_Milk replied:
      Thank you 👍🏼

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 22:00

    We seem to be coming experts at not playing particularly well and yet still getting results. Right now I’ll take it, 3 points on the board back in the CL

    • Reply posted by McCann_James, today at 22:09

      McCann_James replied:
      Agreed - and makes a welcome change from the days of us playing well and getting 1 or even 0 points! Don Conte has truly brought the grit we’ve been lacking. COYS

  • Comment posted by Seth Nettles, today at 22:02

    Great for Richarlison to get his first of hopefully many goals. I hope Son gets going soon.

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 22:18

      Hot Spur replied:
      He will. Way before Salah gets going.

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 21:59

    Richarlison looking more and more like a great signing with every game he plays.

    COYS!

    • Reply posted by Nok Su Kow, today at 23:28

      Nok Su Kow replied:
      Perisic is a super signing too! I still remember he was on top of José list while at United only to be knocked back. Crazy.

  • Comment posted by Luvvaduck, today at 22:01

    A win is a win I guess
    But we are gonna have to play a damn site better than that against City at the weekend to have any chance at all

    • Reply posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 22:03

      53 8216 N 1 5758 W replied:
      City will stuff the Spuds this weekend. I can't wait...

  • Comment posted by F1_Engineer, today at 22:05

    I’m happy for spurs to not play well and win.

    It doesn’t do much for my heart-rate, when we aren’t playing well and give the ball away too easily. But at the end of the day it’s a results game. And Spurs are undefeated so far this season.

    Let’s hope that even if we play badly at the weekend, we can take 3pts from City in the next match! ;)

    #COYS!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:03

    Good win by Spurs. Starting to get a formidable front team firing. Unfortunately I’m a Hammers fan :)

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 22:05

      bridstow man replied:
      So am I but we are better than normal snipers ...

      That's well done for my Nan

  • Comment posted by CB0683, today at 22:00

    Great result. AC needs to find a way to get Richarlison and Kulusevski in the team. Though why he keeps playing Royal is beyond me!

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 22:11

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      TO be fair Royal had a good game tonight
      I think Son needs to be dropped

  • Comment posted by Bob P, today at 22:03

    Sonny's only contribution was to draw the foul for the red card. Love the guy but he needs a rest.

    • Reply posted by Fanadia Red, today at 22:11

      Fanadia Red replied:
      A rest? The season has just begun

  • Comment posted by wenceslas51, today at 21:58

    Richarlison is another piece of the Spurs jigsaw,just need a creative midfielder.

    • Reply posted by Unknown Error, today at 22:11

      Unknown Error replied:
      And an upgrade on Royal