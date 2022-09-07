Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Marseille 0.
Richarlison's first goals for Tottenham broke Marseille's stubborn resistance as Antonio Conte's side made a winning return to the Champions League.
Marseille frustrated Spurs for large parts of this opening Group D game even after being reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Chancel Mbemba was sent off for a professional foul on Son Heung-min.
Spurs were struggling to make the breakthrough until Richarlison powered home a header from Ivan Perisic's cross with 14 minutes left to open his account following his £60m summer move from Everton.
Richarlison added another with an even better header five minutes later, this time meeting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's delivery at the far post to beat Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez and seal the points for Spurs.
- Follow reaction to Tottenham's win over Marseille in the Champions League
- Go straight to all the latest Tottenham news and analysis
- You can now get Spurs news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
Richarlison makes his mark
Richarlison joined Spurs in order to sample the Champions League stage after making a huge contribution as Everton made a late escape from relegation last season.
The Brazilian was a hero at Goodison Park and - unusually for a big-money transfer - went with almost unanimous good wishes from supporters who had taken him to their hearts.
The 25-year-old was a powerful addition to the potent Spurs front line that already boasted England captain Harry Kane, Son and the talented Dejan Kulusevski - the sort of signing Conte craved in his hunt for major prizes.
He has had to bide his time but Richarlison's early contributions, including his contentious ball juggling in the recent win over Nottingham Forest, have already won him favour among Spurs fans.
And he cemented that status here with two vital goals that ensured Spurs came through a night of hard work with a crucial victory.
Richarlison's theatrics may occasionally irritate, but there is no doubting his quality and the two headers that made the difference here demonstrated exactly what he brings to Spurs.
Stubborn Spurs dig deep
Spurs may not have been pleasing on the eye at times this season but Conte has injected steel into the side that means they have the ability to get the job done even when they are not at their best.
It was the same here as they lacked rhythm and momentum for long periods, Marseille often the more composed side in possession until the sending-off of Mbemba.
He had to go and it handed the initiative to Spurs, who stuck to their task and ultimately found a match-winner in Richarlison.
Conte celebrated wildly on the touchline, the manner of victory seemingly giving him just as much pleasure as any earned by free-flowing football.
Spurs are a different beast under the fiercely driven Italian and here, even when not touching the heights, they proved it again.
Player of the match
RicharlisonRicharlison
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number38Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number25Player nameTangangaAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
5.80
Marseille
Avg
- Squad number30Player nameNuno TavaresAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number3Player nameBaillyAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number6Player nameGuendouziAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number7Player nameClaussAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number8Player nameGersonAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number27Player nameVeretoutAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number11Player nameSuárezAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number21Player nameRongierAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number4Player nameGigotAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number16Player namePau LópezAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number77Player nameHaritAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number23Player nameKolasinacAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number5Player nameBalerdiAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number17Player nameÜnderAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number99Player nameMbembaAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number22Player nameGueyeAverage rating
5.07
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17RomeroSubstituted forTangangaat 73'minutes
- 15DierBooked at 53mins
- 34LengletSubstituted forDaviesat 73'minutes
- 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forKulusevskiat 61'minutes
- 30BentancurSubstituted forBissoumaat 85'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 14Perisic
- 9Richarlison
- 7Son Heung-MinBooked at 65minsSubstituted forDohertyat 86'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 4Skipp
- 6D Sánchez
- 11Gil
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 21Kulusevski
- 24Spence
- 25Tanganga
- 29Sarr
- 33Davies
- 38Bissouma
Marseille
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16López
- 99MbembaBooked at 47mins
- 3BaillyBooked at 48mins
- 4GigotSubstituted forÜnderat 87'minutes
- 7ClaussBooked at 70minsSubstituted forKolasinacat 70'minutes
- 21Rongier
- 27VeretoutSubstituted forGueyeat 87'minutes
- 30Tavares
- 8Santos da SilvaSubstituted forBalerdiat 50'minutes
- 6Guendouzi
- 11SuárezSubstituted forHaritat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ngapandouetnbu
- 5Balerdi
- 10Payet
- 17Ünder
- 22Gueye
- 23Kolasinac
- 29Kaboré
- 36Blanco
- 77Harit
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
- Attendance:
- 57,367
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Marseille 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nuno Tavares (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
Post update
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Harit.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Pape Gueye (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Marseille).
Post update
Attempt missed. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Cengiz Ünder replaces Samuel Gigot.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Pape Gueye replaces Jordan Veretout.
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Eric Bailly (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Matt Doherty replaces Son Heung-Min.
- Our coverage of Tottenham Hotspur is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Spurs - go straight to all the best content
Delighted with the result however.
To those who questioned why we needed Richarlison, the answer was for tonight, when Kane and Son weren't at the races.
COYS
Would like to see them have a proper run at winning the cup this year.
Importantly for Spurs, he looks capable of taking some goal scoring pressure off of Kane at the top level.
Ultimately, 3pts is a great start to our CL campaign, but we’re gonna have to play miles better than this - in the PL too for that matter. Still, we remain undefeated this season!
COYS!!
COYS!
But we are gonna have to play a damn site better than that against City at the weekend to have any chance at all
It doesn’t do much for my heart-rate, when we aren’t playing well and give the ball away too easily. But at the end of the day it’s a results game. And Spurs are undefeated so far this season.
Let’s hope that even if we play badly at the weekend, we can take 3pts from City in the next match! ;)
#COYS!