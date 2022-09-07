Last updated on .From the section European Football

By Phil McNulty Chief football writer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Richarlison's goals were his first since joining Tottenham from Everton this summer

Richarlison's first goals for Tottenham broke Marseille's stubborn resistance as Antonio Conte's side made a winning return to the Champions League.

Marseille frustrated Spurs for large parts of this opening Group D game even after being reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Chancel Mbemba was sent off for a professional foul on Son Heung-min.

Spurs were struggling to make the breakthrough until Richarlison powered home a header from Ivan Perisic's cross with 14 minutes left to open his account following his £60m summer move from Everton.

Richarlison added another with an even better header five minutes later, this time meeting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's delivery at the far post to beat Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez and seal the points for Spurs.

Richarlison makes his mark

Richarlison joined Spurs in order to sample the Champions League stage after making a huge contribution as Everton made a late escape from relegation last season.

The Brazilian was a hero at Goodison Park and - unusually for a big-money transfer - went with almost unanimous good wishes from supporters who had taken him to their hearts.

The 25-year-old was a powerful addition to the potent Spurs front line that already boasted England captain Harry Kane, Son and the talented Dejan Kulusevski - the sort of signing Conte craved in his hunt for major prizes.

He has had to bide his time but Richarlison's early contributions, including his contentious ball juggling in the recent win over Nottingham Forest, have already won him favour among Spurs fans.

And he cemented that status here with two vital goals that ensured Spurs came through a night of hard work with a crucial victory.

Richarlison's theatrics may occasionally irritate, but there is no doubting his quality and the two headers that made the difference here demonstrated exactly what he brings to Spurs.

Stubborn Spurs dig deep

Spurs may not have been pleasing on the eye at times this season but Conte has injected steel into the side that means they have the ability to get the job done even when they are not at their best.

It was the same here as they lacked rhythm and momentum for long periods, Marseille often the more composed side in possession until the sending-off of Mbemba.

He had to go and it handed the initiative to Spurs, who stuck to their task and ultimately found a match-winner in Richarlison.

Conte celebrated wildly on the touchline, the manner of victory seemingly giving him just as much pleasure as any earned by free-flowing football.

Spurs are a different beast under the fiercely driven Italian and here, even when not touching the heights, they proved it again.

Player of the match Richarlison Richarlison with an average of 7.34 Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Marseille Marseille Marseille Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 9 Player name Richarlison Average rating 7.34 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 7.06 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.43 Squad number 38 Player name Bissouma Average rating 6.38 Squad number 14 Player name Perisic Average rating 6.37 Squad number 25 Player name Tanganga Average rating 6.34 Squad number 2 Player name Doherty Average rating 6.30 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 6.21 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 6.01 Squad number 17 Player name Romero Average rating 5.99 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 5.95 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 5.95 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 5.93 Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 5.88 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 5.86 Squad number 34 Player name Lenglet Average rating 5.80 Marseille Avg Squad number 30 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 6.73 Squad number 3 Player name Bailly Average rating 6.15 Squad number 6 Player name Guendouzi Average rating 6.00 Squad number 7 Player name Clauss Average rating 5.90 Squad number 8 Player name Gerson Average rating 5.84 Squad number 27 Player name Veretout Average rating 5.83 Squad number 11 Player name Suárez Average rating 5.72 Squad number 21 Player name Rongier Average rating 5.72 Squad number 4 Player name Gigot Average rating 5.69 Squad number 16 Player name Pau López Average rating 5.61 Squad number 77 Player name Harit Average rating 5.58 Squad number 23 Player name Kolasinac Average rating 5.52 Squad number 5 Player name Balerdi Average rating 5.48 Squad number 17 Player name Ünder Average rating 5.11 Squad number 99 Player name Mbemba Average rating 5.08 Squad number 22 Player name Gueye Average rating 5.07

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Lloris 17 Romero 15 Dier 34 Lenglet 12 Emerson Royal 30 Bentancur 5 Højbjerg 14 Perisic 9 Richarlison 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris

17 Romero Substituted for Tanganga at 73' minutes

15 Dier Booked at 53mins

34 Lenglet Substituted for Davies at 73' minutes

12 Emerson Royal Substituted for Kulusevski at 61' minutes

30 Bentancur Substituted for Bissouma at 85' minutes

5 Højbjerg

14 Perisic

9 Richarlison

7 Son Heung-Min Booked at 65mins Substituted for Doherty at 86' minutes

10 Kane Substitutes 2 Doherty

4 Skipp

6 D Sánchez

11 Gil

19 R Sessegnon

20 Forster

21 Kulusevski

24 Spence

25 Tanganga

29 Sarr

33 Davies

38 Bissouma Marseille Formation 3-4-2-1 16 López 99 Mbemba 3 Bailly 4 Gigot 7 Clauss 21 Rongier 27 Veretout 30 Tavares 8 Santos da Silva 6 Guendouzi 11 Suárez 16 López

99 Mbemba Booked at 47mins

3 Bailly Booked at 48mins

4 Gigot Substituted for Ünder at 87' minutes

7 Clauss Booked at 70mins Substituted for Kolasinac at 70' minutes

21 Rongier

27 Veretout Substituted for Gueye at 87' minutes

30 Tavares

8 Santos da Silva Substituted for Balerdi at 50' minutes

6 Guendouzi

11 Suárez Substituted for Harit at 71' minutes Substitutes 1 Ngapandouetnbu

5 Balerdi

10 Payet

17 Ünder

22 Gueye

23 Kolasinac

29 Kaboré

36 Blanco

77 Harit Referee: Slavko Vincic Attendance: 57,367 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Marseille 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Marseille 0. Post update Attempt blocked. Nuno Tavares (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder. Post update Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ben Davies. Post update Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Harit. Post update Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Eric Bailly. Post update Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski. Post update Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Pape Gueye (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille). Post update Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Marseille). Post update Attempt missed. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a set piece situation. Substitution Substitution, Marseille. Cengiz Ünder replaces Samuel Gigot. Substitution Substitution, Marseille. Pape Gueye replaces Jordan Veretout. Post update Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Eric Bailly (Marseille). Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Matt Doherty replaces Son Heung-Min. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward