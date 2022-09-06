Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille

Spurs have everyone bar Lucas Moura fit to face Marseille

Lucas Moura is the only absentee for Tottenham's Champions League opener with Marseille because of a calf problem.

Boss Antonio Conte says the tournament is the best way to show the team are going in the right direction, but says it is "unthinkable" they will win it.

Spurs are unbeaten in the Premier League after six games this season.

"We have to play with great ambition, passion and will to be a protagonist in this competition," he said.

"This tournament is the most difficult in the world, but at the same time it's a great opportunity for us to show we are going in the right way and taking steps forward.

"The story of a lot of clubs in this competition is really, really big. And to think [Spurs] to be at the same level, in this moment, is unthinkable but it has to be for us a big push to try and improve and reduce the gap and try to fight for something important."

Four of Marseille's players used to play for Arsenal - although Alexis Sanchez is suspended.

Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac and Nuno Tavares - who is on loan from the Gunners - are the others.

Marseille manager Igor Tudor was Conte's assistant at Juventus.

"I learned a lot from him. Now he's one of the best in the world," Tudor said.