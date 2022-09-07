Close menu
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool: Reds suffer heavy opening Champions League defeat in Naples

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Liverpool react
The last time Liverpool were 3-0 down at half time in the Champions League was in 2014 to Real Madrid

Liverpool were thrashed by Napoli in their first Champions League Group A game on a night to forget in Italy.

Jurgen Klopp's side were 3-0 down at half time but it could easily have been more as Alisson saved a penalty and Virgil van Dijk made a goalline block.

Piotr Zielinski put Napoli ahead from the spot in the fifth minute after Victor Osimhen had hit the post.

Andre-Frank Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone extended Napoli's lead, before Zielinski scored again after the break.

It was a terrible opening half from Liverpool as Joe Gomez struggled to deal with Osimhen and was relieved when the Napoli forward trudged off with an injury before half-time.

His replacement, Simeone, needed just three minutes to score on his Champions League debut as Liverpool looked shell-shocked by the home side's relentless forward approach.

There were chances for the visitors - Van Dijk had a header well saved, Mohamed Salah struck an effort at the goalkeeper and a teasing cross bounced dangerously off Harvey Elliott's knee at the back post.

But Liverpool were sloppy in possession - even Salah mis-controlled a good pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold when well-placed in the box - and their defensive mistakes were punished by an expressive Napoli side.

Any hope of a second-half comeback were over when Zielinski chipped a finish over Alisson from close range to make it 4-0 and though Luis Diaz curled in for an immediate response and came close with a diving header, Liverpool were deservedly beaten.

Deadline-day signing Arthur Melo came on for his debut late in the second half and fellow midfielder Thiago returned from injury to make a brief cameo, but Liverpool will head home having now won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions.

'That's an embarrassing 45 minutes'

From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples.

Osimhen gave them an early warning when he rounded Alisson and fired against the post from a tight angle.

Napoli, though, needed only five minutes to take the lead when Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after handball against James Milner.

A typical Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but this season Liverpool have looked tired, demotivated and seriously out of form.

What followed instead was only humiliation as the hosts were ruthless, while Liverpool made numerous mistakes and struggled to get a stronghold of the game with talisman Salah having several poor touches.

Osimhen ran the struggling Gomez ragged and Napoli could have scored at least another two goals, were it not for a goalline clearance from Van Dijk to deny Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and a penalty save from Allison to thwart Osimhen after the lively frontman had been caught by Van Dijk.

Former Fulham midfielder Anguissa doubled Napoli's lead in style as a quick one-two ripped apart Liverpool's defence, before Kvaratskhelia set up Simeone's third.

When the whistle finally blew for the break, Klopp sprinted straight down the tunnel.

The last time Liverpool conceded three goals in the first half of a Champions League game was in October 2014 when they lost 3-0 to Real Madrid.

"That's an embarrassing 45 minutes," former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport,

Liverpool at least improved in the second half but Napoli remained in complete control.

The impressive Zielinski added the fourth two minutes after the restart and Diaz's curling effort in the 49th minute was no consolation for the disappointing six-time European champions.

Player of the match

ZielinskiPiotr Zielinski

with an average of 8.28

Napoli

  1. Squad number20Player nameZielinski
    Average rating

    8.28

  2. Squad number77Player nameKvaratskhelia
    Average rating

    8.07

  3. Squad number99Player nameZambo Anguissa
    Average rating

    8.03

  4. Squad number18Player nameSimeone
    Average rating

    7.96

  5. Squad number9Player nameOsimhen
    Average rating

    7.90

  6. Squad number21Player namePolitano
    Average rating

    7.83

  7. Squad number68Player nameLobotka
    Average rating

    7.79

  8. Squad number23Player nameZerbin
    Average rating

    7.79

  9. Squad number17Player nameOlivera
    Average rating

    7.75

  10. Squad number6Player nameMário Rui
    Average rating

    7.75

  11. Squad number3Player nameKim Min-Jae
    Average rating

    7.74

  12. Squad number11Player nameLozano
    Average rating

    7.72

  13. Squad number13Player nameRrahmani
    Average rating

    7.66

  14. Squad number7Player nameElmas
    Average rating

    7.61

  15. Squad number22Player nameDi Lorenzo
    Average rating

    7.52

  16. Squad number1Player nameMeret
    Average rating

    7.09

Liverpool

  1. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    4.44

  2. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    4.11

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    3.89

  4. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    3.83

  5. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    3.61

  6. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    3.34

  7. Squad number29Player nameArthur
    Average rating

    3.33

  8. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    3.32

  9. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    3.15

  10. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    3.11

  11. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    3.02

  12. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    2.82

  13. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    2.81

  14. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    2.67

  15. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    2.64

  16. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    2.27

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13RrahmaniBooked at 66mins
  • 3Kim
  • 17OliveraSubstituted forMário Ruiat 74'minutes
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 58'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 74'minutes
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forZerbinat 57'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 41'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 18Simeone
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 2GomezSubstituted forMatipat 45'minutes
  • 4van DijkBooked at 18mins
  • 26Robertson
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forArthurat 77'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 7MilnerBooked at 10minsSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 63'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forJotaat 63'minutes
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forNúñezat 62'minutes
  • 23Díaz

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 13Adrián
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Núñez
  • 29Arthur
  • 32Matip
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 95Davies
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
51,793

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home18
Away15
Shots on Target
Home9
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away12
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 4, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 4, Liverpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arthur (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mário Rui.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Arthur (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessio Zerbin.

  16. Post update

    Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Arthur replaces Harvey Elliott.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

  20. Post update

    Alex Meret (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

