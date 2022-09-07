Match ends, Napoli 4, Liverpool 1.
Liverpool were thrashed by Napoli in their first Champions League Group A game on a night to forget in Italy.
Jurgen Klopp's side were 3-0 down at half time but it could easily have been more as Alisson saved a penalty and Virgil van Dijk made a goalline block.
Piotr Zielinski put Napoli ahead from the spot in the fifth minute after Victor Osimhen had hit the post.
Andre-Frank Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone extended Napoli's lead, before Zielinski scored again after the break.
It was a terrible opening half from Liverpool as Joe Gomez struggled to deal with Osimhen and was relieved when the Napoli forward trudged off with an injury before half-time.
His replacement, Simeone, needed just three minutes to score on his Champions League debut as Liverpool looked shell-shocked by the home side's relentless forward approach.
There were chances for the visitors - Van Dijk had a header well saved, Mohamed Salah struck an effort at the goalkeeper and a teasing cross bounced dangerously off Harvey Elliott's knee at the back post.
But Liverpool were sloppy in possession - even Salah mis-controlled a good pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold when well-placed in the box - and their defensive mistakes were punished by an expressive Napoli side.
Any hope of a second-half comeback were over when Zielinski chipped a finish over Alisson from close range to make it 4-0 and though Luis Diaz curled in for an immediate response and came close with a diving header, Liverpool were deservedly beaten.
Deadline-day signing Arthur Melo came on for his debut late in the second half and fellow midfielder Thiago returned from injury to make a brief cameo, but Liverpool will head home having now won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions.
'That's an embarrassing 45 minutes'
From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples.
Osimhen gave them an early warning when he rounded Alisson and fired against the post from a tight angle.
Napoli, though, needed only five minutes to take the lead when Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after handball against James Milner.
A typical Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but this season Liverpool have looked tired, demotivated and seriously out of form.
What followed instead was only humiliation as the hosts were ruthless, while Liverpool made numerous mistakes and struggled to get a stronghold of the game with talisman Salah having several poor touches.
Osimhen ran the struggling Gomez ragged and Napoli could have scored at least another two goals, were it not for a goalline clearance from Van Dijk to deny Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and a penalty save from Allison to thwart Osimhen after the lively frontman had been caught by Van Dijk.
Former Fulham midfielder Anguissa doubled Napoli's lead in style as a quick one-two ripped apart Liverpool's defence, before Kvaratskhelia set up Simeone's third.
When the whistle finally blew for the break, Klopp sprinted straight down the tunnel.
The last time Liverpool conceded three goals in the first half of a Champions League game was in October 2014 when they lost 3-0 to Real Madrid.
"That's an embarrassing 45 minutes," former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport,
Liverpool at least improved in the second half but Napoli remained in complete control.
The impressive Zielinski added the fourth two minutes after the restart and Diaz's curling effort in the 49th minute was no consolation for the disappointing six-time European champions.
Player of the match
ZielinskiPiotr Zielinski
Napoli
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameZielinskiAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number77Player nameKvaratskheliaAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number99Player nameZambo AnguissaAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number18Player nameSimeoneAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number9Player nameOsimhenAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number21Player namePolitanoAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number68Player nameLobotkaAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number23Player nameZerbinAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number17Player nameOliveraAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number6Player nameMário RuiAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number3Player nameKim Min-JaeAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number11Player nameLozanoAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number13Player nameRrahmaniAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number7Player nameElmasAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number22Player nameDi LorenzoAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number1Player nameMeretAverage rating
7.09
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
3.34
- Squad number29Player nameArthurAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
3.15
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
3.02
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
2.82
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
2.81
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
2.67
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
2.64
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
2.27
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13RrahmaniBooked at 66mins
- 3Kim
- 17OliveraSubstituted forMário Ruiat 74'minutes
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 58'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 74'minutes
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forZerbinat 57'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 41'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 18Simeone
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 2GomezSubstituted forMatipat 45'minutes
- 4van DijkBooked at 18mins
- 26Robertson
- 19ElliottSubstituted forArthurat 77'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 7MilnerBooked at 10minsSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 63'minutes
- 11SalahSubstituted forJotaat 63'minutes
- 9FirminoSubstituted forNúñezat 62'minutes
- 23Díaz
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 13Adrián
- 20Jota
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Núñez
- 29Arthur
- 32Matip
- 43Bajcetic
- 47Phillips
- 95Davies
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 51,793
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 4, Liverpool 1.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Post update
Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
Post update
Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Arthur (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Post update
Offside, Napoli. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.
Post update
Arthur (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessio Zerbin.
Post update
Thiago (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Arthur replaces Harvey Elliott.
Post update
Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).
Post update
Alex Meret (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Anyway, to those Liverpool fans who aren't like that… my sympathies. It's never nice but these results happen.
