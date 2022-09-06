Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe has nine goals in six games for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain began their Champions League campaign with victory over Juventus.

Mbappe brilliantly volleyed in the opener from Neymar's lofted pass before smashing in a low strike following a delightful one-two with Achraf Hakimi.

The Frenchman should have had a hat-trick but twice screwed shots wide.

Substitute Weston McKennie's thumping header pulled a goal back for Juve, while Dusan Vlahovic's header was clawed out by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Juventus were unable to find the equaliser while at the other end, Neymar's volley from close range was kept out by Mattia Perin.

In Group H's other game, Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0.