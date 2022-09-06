Close menu
Champions League
PSGParis Saint Germain2JuventusJuventus1

PSG 2-1 Juventus: Kylian Mbappe scores twice

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has nine goals in six games for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain began their Champions League campaign with victory over Juventus.

Mbappe brilliantly volleyed in the opener from Neymar's lofted pass before smashing in a low strike following a delightful one-two with Achraf Hakimi.

The Frenchman should have had a hat-trick but twice screwed shots wide.

Substitute Weston McKennie's thumping header pulled a goal back for Juve, while Dusan Vlahovic's header was clawed out by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Juventus were unable to find the equaliser while at the other end, Neymar's volley from close range was kept out by Mattia Perin.

In Group H's other game, Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4RamosBooked at 25mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forMukieleat 78'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 87'minutes
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forDaniloat 78'minutes
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 30MessiSubstituted forSolerat 84'minutes
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Ruiz
  • 14Bernat
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 19Sarabia
  • 26Mukiele
  • 28Soler
  • 44Ekitike

Juventus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 36Perin
  • 3Silva NascimentoBooked at 25mins
  • 19Bonucci
  • 6DaniloBooked at 73mins
  • 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 74'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forKeanat 87'minutes
  • 32Paredes
  • 20MirettiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 45'minutes
  • 17Kostic
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 14MilikSubstituted forLocatelliat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 5Locatelli
  • 8McKennie
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 41Garofani
  • 44Fagioli
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
47,415

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Juventus 1.

  3. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Danilo tries a through ball, but Weston McKennie is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Adrien Rabiot.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Renato Sanches replaces Marco Verratti.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  11. Post update

    Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Lionel Messi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Kostic.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Vitinha.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nordi Mukiele replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Filip Kostic (Juventus).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 6th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Liverpool00000000
3Napoli00000000
4Rangers00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Club Bruges00000000
4FC Porto00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona00000000
2Bayern Munich00000000
3Inter Milan00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt00000000
2Marseille00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Tottenham00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

